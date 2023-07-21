From Trento to Bologna in one hour, heart transported by helicopter

An hour to transport a heart to be transplanted from Trento to Bologna with a 118 helicopter and the 68-year-old patient is now fine. The Emilia-Romagna Region tells it, explaining that it was possible also thanks to the organization and coordination of the Transplant Reference Center with the 118 Emilia Est Operations Center and the Irccs Policlinico di Sant’Orsola.





The story begins when the Center received a heartfelt offer from the Trento hospital, in response to a regional emergency launched on a national scale, a particularly complex case due to the donor’s conditions. A specific chain of operations and the choice of the helicopter were then taken to reduce transfer times as much as possible and increase the chances of a successful transplant, reducing heart ischemia times to a minimum, crucial in every transplant, by an hour and a half. A “record” result, says the Region, for an activity of transporting the organ as well as the team.





“Ours is a job that has one more enemy to fight in addition to the disease. It is time. And the commitment of just one is not enough, we need collaboration and teamwork at all levels – explains professor Davide Pacini, director of the Cardiac Surgery Unit of the Irccs Sant’Orsola – We make excellent skills and a cutting-edge structure available to the system and to our patients. The Irccs Sant’Orsola is in fact a reference center in the treatment of heart failure at a national and international level alone”.





“We are proud of the result obtained thanks to an efficient and well-oiled machine in which all the professionals and structures do their best work, with the excellent coordination of the Regional Transplant Reference Center”, comments Raffaele Donini, Councilor for Health Policies of the Emilia-Romagna Region – All this would be useless, however, if upstream there weren’t the generous choice of the donor’s family: the biggest and most important thanks go to them”.



