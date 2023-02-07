Home Health From Tuesday 7 in Molise the ‘Drug collection day’ – Health
From Tuesday 7 in Molise the 'Drug collection day' – Health

From Tuesday 7 in Molise the ‘Drug collection day’ – Health

(ANSA) – CAMPOBASSO, FEBRUARY 06 – The ‘Drug Collection Day’ promoted by the Pharmaceutical Bank also kicks off in Molise from tomorrow 7 February and until Monday 13. Over-the-counter medicines can be donated to participating pharmacies.

They will support 10 local realities that take care of the needy and who have expressed a need for medicines. During the 2022 edition, 677 packs were collected from 11 pharmacies participating in the initiative, equal to a value of 5,645 euros, which helped 1,314 patients from 8 entities. In Molise there are 15 pharmacies where it will be possible to donate over-the-counter medicines.

The list can be consulted on the website bancofarmaceutico.org.

