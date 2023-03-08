news-txt”>

From those for blood cancers to those for rare diseases: there are 18 advanced therapies in use in Europe and 10 are reimbursable in Italy, but by 2030 up to 60 new cell and gene therapies could be launched, which could treat about 350,000 patients. Numbers that risk transforming this therapeutic innovation into a challenge for the sustainability of health systems. To make the point, the event “Unlocking Innovation: How to prepare the health system for the challenge of Advanced Therapies”, organized at the Centro Studi Americani in Rome.

These therapies change the lives of patients because they can cure serious and impactful diseases, reducing costs for the healthcare system over the years. “For now, funding is not a problem because few people benefit from it – said Amerigo Cicchetti, director of Altems (High school of economics and management of health systems) of the Catholic University – but it will become so with the increase in potential beneficiaries. Yes it is an evaluation challenge, a challenge in the mechanisms for defining reimbursability and a challenge on price sustainability. One solution could be to spread the funding over long periods, as the benefits are generated”.

“It is the task of politics – for Beatrice Lorenzin (Pd), member of the Senate Budget Commission and former Minister of Health – to make them accessible, as we did by creating the fund for innovative drugs for hepatitis C and then for innovative oncologicals” . Another node is the development of these therapies. “Today – said Ylenia Zambito (Pd), member of the Budget Commission of the Chamber – there is a disconnect between public and private subjects who do research, a real system on advanced therapies should be set up”. To achieve sustainable access, the #VITA (Value and Innovation of Advanced Therapies) working group was created, made up of clinicians, patients and economists. “It is essential that access to these opportunities is timely – said Federico Viganò, Italy country manager of Vertex – we hope this is the beginning of a path that leads companies and institutions to dialogue to find solutions”.