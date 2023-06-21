From Turin, a look at the future of culture and health (21/06/2023)

A day of discussion on culture and health, with national and international guests. This was the conference «Culture and health. A look at the future from the Well Impact construction site, from the North-West to Europe», held today at the Turin Automobile Museum thanks to the organization of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation. On stage the presence of professionals of culture, art, medicine and science and public bodies, male and female researchers, in a dialogue between practices and scientific research that from the territory of the North-West of Italy opens up to glances and testimonies from Europe.

The scenery

The topic of health is included in theAgenda 2030 of the United Nations and is represented by the Sustainable Development Goal number 3: “Ensure health and well-being for all and for all ages”. All three Objectives of the Csp Foundation – Culture, people and planet – are committed to achieving SDG 3, with different approaches and tools. As part of the Culture Objective, Mission to Promote Active Participation, a path called “Well Impact” began in 2020 aimed at identifying projects, places, languages ​​and cultural relationships as a path of prevention and treatment.

“Through Culture, the Compagnia di San Paolo intends to promote creativity, heritage and the active participation of citizens for the development of the social, civic and economic well-being of the territory”, he says Alberto Anfossi, general secretary of the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation. «For this reason, culture, as a transversal protagonist, must contribute to the achievement of various sustainable development targets».

Research

The World Health Organization has indicated Culture as a tool capable of amplifying and promoting prevention and health care. Following an investigative research on Culture and Health that began in 2020, the Foundation presented the results of an important first mapping of the North West entrusted to the Women’s Medicine Foundation and launched its new challenge in pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals and began a program with two main purposes, to create opportunities for health and culture operators on the theme of “Wellness and culture” and to field four poles of experimental planning so that they become good practices once their effective validity has been verified.

The Cwlab

Once the results from the mapping have been collected, the Foundation continues its contribution by promoting an internal three-year laboratory for experimentation, research and training in 2020: the Cultural wellbeing lab – Cwlab. Chaired by a scientific committee of professionals from culture and the world of health, under the guidance of professor Pierluigi Sacco, gets to promote and manage four pilot projects with impact assessment. The team was rich in expertise from the world of culture and healthcare, such as Vittorio Galleseneuroscientist, Annalisa Cicerchiacultural economist Enzo Grossimedical researcher, Donatella Tramontanobiologist, e Luca de Biasejournalist.

The work of the scientific committee has identified four strands of action: culture as a tool for prevention, culture to improve medical humatiesculture as a tool for humanizing healthcare settings and the theme of well-being in cultural institutions.

Four experimental projects were inspired by these four addresses, which in turn exploded into four thematic webinars and four territorial laboratories between Turin, Vercelli, Alessandria, Cuneo and Genoa: Danzarte, Basic culture, Daedalus Fly e Words Matter.

The four experimental projects

Daedalus Fly is a health promotion project that proposes cultural participation in healthy lifestyles and for primary prevention. Words Matter applies writing and storytelling techniques in the service of the world of health to help doctors and nurses foster an empathetic relationship with patients thanks to the power of great stories. DanceArt is a project that aims to see a work of art through the body: an advanced research process dedicated to people potentially at risk of frailty.Basic culture it is an experiment that aims to move the places of care within the places of culture and the general practitioners within the museums and new cultural centres.

Each of these projects made use of authoritative partners from both the healthcare and cultural worlds: from the Foundation for Architecture to the Vercelli local health authority, from Scuola Holden to the University of Eastern Piedmont.