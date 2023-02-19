The important thing is to win. Cit. Romelu Lukaku. Too bad that Inter seem to have forgotten how to do it for some time, at least continuously and above all without suffering. An ups and downs of results proportionate to the performance which by now no longer surprises even a little and which on the contrary ends up irritating and not a little. No alibis, no excuses and every subsequent explanation that Inzaghi tries to foist on the press and fans is annoying and little else. From Udinese to Udinese and if the knockout in the first leg had put Inzaghi in the pillory by making the hashtag #InzaghiOut depopulate on social media, hashtags and bad moods that the reaction in the Champions League had happily faded, the first forty-five of the second leg against the Friulians had reopened doubts about Piacenza. In the end, the victory comes, but not without the effort, agitation and worries typical of Inter and what makes Inzaghi the first on the list of defendants is the formation fantasy on which the former Lazio drew for the starting eleven that he made roll the eyes of most. An unprecedented eleven that caused discussion not just before Dionisi’s kick-off and even more in the 45th minute when the hosts were 1-1 after a goal by Lovric who had responded in kind to Romelu Lukaku in the 43rd minute and a subdued first half for the Nerazzurri, messy, nervous and with a few too many mistakes that had made Meazza grumble, who stood up with Mkhitaryan and returned to smiling definitively with the trio dropped by the usual, immense, Lautaro Martinez.

Reaction, and victory brought home by Inzaghi’s team who return to regain three fundamental points more to maintain the gap from their pursuers than to shorten on Naples, now unspendable, which however do not change the general considerations that much. If it is true that the good second half balances the bad first half of the game, all that glitters is not gold and yet another goal conceded and too many mistakes do not go unnoticed by the more pretentious who complain of too much laxity and phlegm. Details which, added to the aforementioned, make the performance against Sottil’s men a good match but certainly not as excellent as it was defined by the coach after the match, who seems to have liked “everything except the goal conceded”. And if he says so… He’s happy, everyone’s happy. We’d say… But it’s not like that at all. And to give reason loudly to the pretentious above is the ranking. Ranking that speaks for itself: 15 points of gap between first and second which crown Napoli yes, but without a shadow of a doubt condemn the seconds, which are not by chance the Milanese, who jammed several times on themselves exactly as in the first half yesterday evening, when, unlike other times, luckily the vice-champions of Italy managed to take back the reins of themselves and of the match.

If all that glitters is not gold, it is also true that not everything is to be thrown away either and yesterday’s happy note, in addition to the three points, is the return of Mr. Marcelo Brozovic, finally back in the starting line-up after an absence from the starting line-up it lasted from the end of September, before the various injuries that cut its continuity. The Croatian returned to the control room, forcing Inzaghi to shuffle the cards once again and try an experiment which, in fact, hadn’t paid off at first. It will not be a coincidence that Inter were fueled by the changes, in this case the Lukaku-Lautaro relay which immediately brought that extra speedy which helped to change the inertia of a match that did not seem to want to go downhill . One certainly cannot blame Big Rom, who also returned to scoring in the hope that he will be able to give him the energy necessary to find the gentle giant known under the aegis of Conte. The Belgian, on his second league goal of the season, does almost everything right (but never close to being excellent): he runs, serves his teammates, puts his physique, makes himself available and sacrifices himself for his teammates and even scores on the second attempt. Yet the comparison with Taurus, the twin brother of the past, does not stand up to it at all. At least not in this Inter, more and more Lauti-dependent and Lauti-shining. But this time, it’s not the attack at all that makes us think, but the defense and the coach’s strange choices, justified by the pre-Champions ‘turnover’ of considerable weight. A reflection that, as Skriniar’s farewell gets closer and closer, scares not only the fans, and makes the management ring alarm bells in view of the upcoming June, in the hope that the words of ‘reassurance’ expressed by Marotta in the pre-match in regarding the renewals (Bastoni above all) do not have the same epilogue as the already known reassurances about Perisic first and Skriniar after…