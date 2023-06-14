Home » From UK – Market summit in London, bad news for Inter: Chelsea say no to Lukaku and Koulibaly loans
From UK – Market summit in London, bad news for Inter: Chelsea say no to Lukaku and Koulibaly loans

From UK – Market summit in London, bad news for Inter: Chelsea say no to Lukaku and Koulibaly loans

Piero Helpsports director of‘Inter, he will return to Italy from London bringing bad news to Steven Zhang after the market summit in the City with the Chelsea in which he participated in these hours. According to Nizaar Kinsella, journalist of the Evening Standard, the Blues have no intention of loaning nor Romelu Luke born Kalidou Koulibaly because they want to eventually sell them outright to monetize. A hard blow for the Nerazzurri club which was aiming – as is well known – for a discount for Big Rom’s loan-encore compared to the figures that had been agreed between the parties a year ago.

