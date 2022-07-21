Eventually too Google he threw in the towel. Enough hiring, everyone work harder. This is in summary the message that the CEO of the American giant, Sundar Pichai, addressed a few days ago to his employees. Some American analysts have glimpsed in the manager’s email the watermark of a possible staff cut. But one fact is certain. Mountain View also faces tough times for tech companies.
After a decade of growth that seemed unstoppable, accelerated during the years of the pandemic, the whole sector today has to deal with a much more uncertain economic situation, where inflation and international tensions undermine one of the cornerstones on which the value of these companies: confidence in the future.
Inflation and uncertainties: problems for the Gafam
The five companies listed above make up, in order, the acronym with which the technology companies with the highest market capitalization are indicated: Gafam. They are the richest. Not just in tech, but among the richest companies in the world. Companies with strong enough shoulders to endure this period while waiting for better times. But underneath the five sisters that symbolize the new economy boom is a plethora of companies and startups that have had to take much more drastic measures. Also affecting the Italian labor market.
The Gorillas case in Italy. Musk’s forebodings
But the reopening first, the war and then the cost of money changed everything and the company suddenly found itself with an excessive number of employees compared to the market. Gorillas is the symbol of the end of an euphoria that has radiated an arc that goes from startups to cryptocurrencies. But staff cuts were also decided by the giant Tesla, which last month announced a cut of 10%, one thousand of the 10,000 people employed.
The collapse of cryptocurrencies. An avalanche on the sector
Bitcoin in 2021 went from 15 to 60 thousand dollars. A force that has translated into wind that has swelled the sails of platforms for the sale and exchange of cyto-currencies. Coinbase, the world‘s leading crypto exchange, went public in April 2021 on the Nasdaq. Today the price of one of its shares is worth 85% less after the decline in Bitcoin which has returned to around 19,000 dollars.
Coinbase will also lay off: 1,100 people, 20% of its staff. As well as dozens of companies working in the same sector, not counting those that have already filed for bankruptcy such as Celsiuswhich wanted to become a bit of a crypto bank: a hole of 1.2 billion and 2 million customers who now risk losing everything.
Whether it is the end of an era or a time when the market will seek an adjustment is hard to say. For now, it is savers and employees who are paying for it.