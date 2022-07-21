Eventually too Google he threw in the towel. Enough hiring, everyone work harder. This is in summary the message that the CEO of the American giant, Sundar Pichai, addressed a few days ago to his employees. Some American analysts have glimpsed in the manager’s email the watermark of a possible staff cut. But one fact is certain. Mountain View also faces tough times for tech companies.

After a decade of growth that seemed unstoppable, accelerated during the years of the pandemic, the whole sector today has to deal with a much more uncertain economic situation, where inflation and international tensions undermine one of the cornerstones on which the value of these companies: confidence in the future.

Facebook (with the Meta holding, which also includes Instagram and Whatsapp) has stopped the arrival of new engineers and technical profiles. Apple it will no longer strengthen the Genius bar staff. Microsoft announced a 1% cut in its workforce (181,000 employees). A snapshot to understand the difficulties of 2022 is provided by the Nasdaq, the section of the New York Stock Exchange where technology is concentrated. From the beginning of the year to today it has lost 27%. And the effect on the life of companies was not long in coming. The imperative now is: reduce costs. Google has announced the stop to hiring. Amazon has reduced them.(with the Meta holding, which also includes Instagram and Whatsapp) has stopped the arrival of new engineers and technical profiles.it will no longer strengthen the Genius bar staff.announced a 1% cut in its workforce (181,000 employees).

Inflation and uncertainties: problems for the Gafam

The five companies listed above make up, in order, the acronym with which the technology companies with the highest market capitalization are indicated: Gafam. They are the richest. Not just in tech, but among the richest companies in the world. Companies with strong enough shoulders to endure this period while waiting for better times. But underneath the five sisters that symbolize the new economy boom is a plethora of companies and startups that have had to take much more drastic measures. Also affecting the Italian labor market.

Gorillas, the startup of delivery men who deliver groceries at home, announced on July 4 that it would leave Italy and lay off 540 employees. Born with the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, it raised 1.3 billion in investments, reaching a valuation of 3 billion in a few months. Money came from investors eager to find the new golden goose of the digital economy.

The Gorillas case in Italy. Musk’s forebodings

But the reopening first, the war and then the cost of money changed everything and the company suddenly found itself with an excessive number of employees compared to the market. Gorillas is the symbol of the end of an euphoria that has radiated an arc that goes from startups to cryptocurrencies. But staff cuts were also decided by the giant Tesla, which last month announced a cut of 10%, one thousand of the 10,000 people employed.

Elon Musk, the company’s chief executive, then spoke of a “very bad feeling” for the economy. Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, will reduce its workforce (39,000 employees) by 15%, also thanks to Beijing’s tightening on tech.

Not seeing it well Netflix: it grows less and loses subscribers (200,000 fewer) and has ordered 150 layoffs. Peloton’s hi-tech exercise bikes ended up on investors’ red carpet during the pandemic. Then the sudden, unexpected, though predictable, collapse with the reopenings resulted in the dismissal of 2,800 people, 20% of its workforce. Examples of a single color painting. Which becomes darker if we look at the companies that work with cryptocurrencies.

The collapse of cryptocurrencies. An avalanche on the sector

Bitcoin in 2021 went from 15 to 60 thousand dollars. A force that has translated into wind that has swelled the sails of platforms for the sale and exchange of cyto-currencies. Coinbase, the world‘s leading crypto exchange, went public in April 2021 on the Nasdaq. Today the price of one of its shares is worth 85% less after the decline in Bitcoin which has returned to around 19,000 dollars.

Coinbase will also lay off: 1,100 people, 20% of its staff. As well as dozens of companies working in the same sector, not counting those that have already filed for bankruptcy such as Celsiuswhich wanted to become a bit of a crypto bank: a hole of 1.2 billion and 2 million customers who now risk losing everything.

Whether it is the end of an era or a time when the market will seek an adjustment is hard to say. For now, it is savers and employees who are paying for it.