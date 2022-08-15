Home Health From Usca to Uca, with general medicine for continuity of care
From Usca to Uca, with general medicine for continuity of care

Green light from the regional council to the notice scheme for the assignment by the ASL of fixed-term assignments for the care of home patients affected by Covid-19 in the context of Uca (Continuity care unit). This result is the result of the comparison process carried out by the Region together with the trade unions of general medicine and health companies within the Regional Committee of general medicine, which saw the achievement of an important agreement aimed at strengthening local health. .

The act, proposed by the councilor for the right to health and health, who thanked the trade unions of general medicine and the local health authorities for the fruitful collaboration and the excellent working climate, is in fact a first step towards the establishment of Uca, in line with the provisions of ministerial decree 77 of 2022, which will materialize together with the process of reorganization of primary care activities hourly cycle (continuity of care), in which there will be hourly doctors with similar tasks.

The Uca (units of continuity of care for the management and support of taking care of people, or communities, who are in clinical care conditions of particular complexity and which involve a proven operational difficulty) can be considered an evolution of the Uscaactive during the Covid emergency, the experience of which ended at the end of June as established at national level.

They are activated by the doctor of choice, or by another doctor who takes care of the patient in case of impossibility in the presence of the trusted doctor, and will carry out the specific activities according to precise procedures. The Uca doctors will be equipped with a recipe book from the national health service and the necessary personal protective equipment, as well as first-level diagnostic tools and will have a appropriate remuneration to the additional tasks provided.

To date, the Tuscany is among the first Regions to have launched and implemented a similar initiative in order not to lose the experience and skills of the Usca, fundamental during the health emergency, but above all to strengthen the continuity of care, supporting the birth of the Uca, provided for precisely by the new national model of territorial assistance.

The public notice is aimed at the formation of a ranking for the assignment of fixed-term positions as Uca doctor for the year 2022. Applications must be sent to the local Local Health Authority of reference within fifteen days from the publication of the announcement. The doctors concerned can indicate in the application one or more areas for carrying out their activities. The notice will be published on the Asl institutional website, where the final ranking will also be published.

The trade unions of general medicine are satisfied with the agreement reached on Uca in this period of viral resurgence. Activated by their own doctor, they will be able to support your activity, if necessary, in the interest of the health of the citizen affected by the disease. This is a first step towards land reform also desired and foreseen by the NRP and which sees the trade unions of general medicine involved with the department in pursuing a more widespread assistance, favoring home care as much as possible.

With this in mind, the next restructuring of the continuity of care will be carried out, which will entrust the doctors in charge with a greater presence in the area, especially during the day, to support the activities of the trusted doctor with increasing tasks and functions and equipped with suitable diagnostic equipment up to also reaching a Uca-like activation, where necessary, for the establishment of a care shortage, caused by a resumption of the Coronavirus disease.

