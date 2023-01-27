Home Health From Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” to Al Pacino’s poster, Messina Denaro’s house also has a mini gym
January 27, 2023 12:27

Minimal furnishings, from the living room to the bathroom. White walls on which some posters appear, such as that of the Joker character played by Joaquin Phoenix or that of Al Pacino in the film “Scarface”, but also a print of Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”, a Greek-style ceramic plate depicting a sex scene and a poster that reads: “Be strong when you are weak, be brave when you feel afraid, be humble when you are victorious, be awesome every day”. These are some of the elements that emerge from a video taken inside the “den” of vicolo San Vito in Campobello di Mazara, and released by the Carabinieri General Command, which Matteo Messina Denaro allegedly used in the last ten months, or at most twelve, of his absence.

This is the first hideout discovered by the Rosso military after the arrest of the Scarlet Pimpernel, last January 16, near the Maddalena clinic in Palermo. It is an apartment of about fifty square meters that would have been purchased by the now ex-fugitive through Andrea Bonafede, the man who would have lent his identity to Messina Denaro allowing him to roam more or less freely in the Trapani area and also to go to Palermo to buy an Alfa Giulietta in a dealership near Piazza Indipendenza. In the images, in addition to a sitting room with a sofa, a TV and about twenty books, you can see the bathroom and a small room used as a walk-in closet, full of expensive shoes, but also as a gym with a bench and some barbells. A sign of the fact that the mafioso also took care of his physical form.

