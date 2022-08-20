Listen to the audio version of the article

Cult of the Lamb is nice and summery. Indeed, we say that it is perfect to close the holidays. The video game developed by Massive Monster is a roguelike with a strong management component that will put you in charge of a satanic cult with the aim of making your sect more powerful and popular. The style is that of the Happy Tree Friend cartoons, the feeling is that of having a mix of Animal Crossing and Hades in your hands. You will have to learn how to perform rituals to manipulate the minds of your followers. For example, you can brainwash your faithful, marry them or force them to work 24 hours a day. The game is fast, commanding the sect is easy, you will only find some problems in the fights but only because the level of challenge is not very high.

What we liked

The blasphemous lamb cult works because it doesn’t take itself too seriously, it’s inspired and over the top. The gameplay is intuitive and stimulating, in short, it is difficult to detach yourself from the screen. In addition, there are also some original ideas such as the enhancement system based on the extraction of tarot cards. The soundtrack is also enjoyable, and helps make becoming the head of a cult of adoring faithful even more rewarding. Finally, the game was developed for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation consoles at an affordable price: 29 euros.

What we didn’t like

The combat system is quite linear: each weapon or curse has a single attack. You can roll from side to side to dodge blows but apart from a few combinations there isn’t a lot of variety. In short, to overcome the boss you have to wait for the right moment and strike. Nothing particularly complex.