Home Health From Wednesday off the anti-flu vaccinations for the over 60s
Health

From Wednesday off the anti-flu vaccinations for the over 60s

by admin
From Wednesday off the anti-flu vaccinations for the over 60s

From Wednesday off the anti-flu vaccinations for the over 60s

From tomorrow Wednesday 5 October, citizens over 60 will be able to contact their general practitioner as a priority for the administration of the anti-flu vaccine. Individuals at risk for pathology may request it not only from their general practitioner, but also from the specialist centers of reference. For the next flu season, up to 2.7 million doses are available for the entire Lombardy region.

The vaccine for children from 6 months to 14 years will be guaranteed primarily by the pediatrician of free choice. Pregnant women will be able to contact the ASST following the pregnancy as a matter of priority (consultants, outpatient clinic).

Starting from October 18, all citizens for whom flu vaccination is recommended and offered free of charge will also be able to book an appointment for the vaccine at an ASST or a pharmacy through the regional flu vaccine booking platform. region.lombardia.it

RECOMMENDED FLU VACCINATION The categories for which influenza vaccination is actively recommended and offered free of charge are citizens aged 60 or over (born in 1962 and earlier), those suffering from diseases that increase the risk of complications from influenza, women in pregnancy and in the post-partum period, children aged between 6 months and 14 years (born between 2008 and 2022). And again, doctors and caregivers exposed to the risk of transmitting the flu to people at high risk of flu complications. Other categories are police forces (including municipal police forces), firefighters, blood donors, workers in contact with animals or material of animal origin, nursery school staff, kindergarten and compulsory school ( up to and including 1st grade secondary school), family members and contacts of subjects at high risk of complications.

See also  Here is the very easy salad to prepare in just 5 minutes rich in vitamins and minerals for heart and bone health that will conquer the whole family

SIMULTANEOUS ADMINISTRATION WITH OTHER VACCINES Influenza injection vaccines can be co-administered in the same session or at any time distance, with all other vaccines (Covid-19, pneumococcus, Zoster, DTP – diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis – for pregnant women).

© breaking latest news

Other articles

Most read articles

You may also like

Fedez, MRI 6 months after the operation: how...

They study medicine, but then give up their...

Listeria, what it is and how to avoid...

Listeria virus, there are no people hospitalized in...

Hope’s latest circular: “Masks if the situation gets...

Leap Forward for Laboratory Medicine, a test evaluates...

the movement of the calf to burn fat...

New listeria alert, even in salmon sandwiches –...

Health, Nieddu to family doctors: “You are the...

these citizens will no longer have to pay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy