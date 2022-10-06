They will be able to contact their family doctor

From tomorrow Wednesday 5 October, citizens over 60 will be able to contact their general practitioner as a priority for the administration of the anti-flu vaccine. Individuals at risk for pathology may request it not only from their general practitioner, but also from the specialist centers of reference. For the next flu season, up to 2.7 million doses are available for the entire Lombardy region.

The vaccine for children from 6 months to 14 years will be guaranteed primarily by the pediatrician of free choice. Pregnant women will be able to contact the ASST following the pregnancy as a matter of priority (consultants, outpatient clinic).

Starting from October 18, all citizens for whom flu vaccination is recommended and offered free of charge will also be able to book an appointment for the vaccine at an ASST or a pharmacy through the regional flu vaccine booking platform. region.lombardia.it

RECOMMENDED FLU VACCINATION The categories for which influenza vaccination is actively recommended and offered free of charge are citizens aged 60 or over (born in 1962 and earlier), those suffering from diseases that increase the risk of complications from influenza, women in pregnancy and in the post-partum period, children aged between 6 months and 14 years (born between 2008 and 2022). And again, doctors and caregivers exposed to the risk of transmitting the flu to people at high risk of flu complications. Other categories are police forces (including municipal police forces), firefighters, blood donors, workers in contact with animals or material of animal origin, nursery school staff, kindergarten and compulsory school ( up to and including 1st grade secondary school), family members and contacts of subjects at high risk of complications.

SIMULTANEOUS ADMINISTRATION WITH OTHER VACCINES Influenza injection vaccines can be co-administered in the same session or at any time distance, with all other vaccines (Covid-19, pneumococcus, Zoster, DTP – diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis – for pregnant women).

© breaking latest news