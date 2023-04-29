From work, goodbye basic income: from 2024 the inclusion allowance arrives. What is foreseen in the draft

From 1 January 2024, the basic income will give way to the Inclusion allowance, the new measure to combat “poverty, fragility and social exclusion of the weakest groups”. Only families with disabled members, minors or over 60 can apply. The check can reach up to 500 euros per month, multiplied by the equivalence scale up to a maximum of 2.2 (2.3 in the case of severely disabled ). The provision is included in the draft of the work decree on the table of the government in the Council of Ministers which will meet on May 1 at Palazzo Chigi from 10. Also in the draft, still to be defined, the Activation Tool (Sda) is also envisaged, aimed to employable people between 18 and 59 years of age, not disabled and not engaged in care activities or in a situation of poverty. It will be equal to 350 euros per month and will be disbursed only in the case of participation in training activities or projects useful to the community, for their entire duration and for a period not exceeding 12 months. The economic benefit is in fact understood as an indemnity for participation in work activation measures.

How the Inclusion Check works

The Inclusion Allowance is aimed at “non-employable” people and, reads the draft, “it is a measure of economic support and social and professional inclusion, conditioned by the means test and adherence to a personalized activation and social and work inclusion”. It could reach 500 euros per month multiplied by the equivalence scale up to a maximum of 2.2 (and 2.3 in the case of severe disabilities). The scale changes and is worth one for the first member, 0.5 for every other member with a disability, 0.4 for the other members over 60 or with care, 0.15 for children up to two years and 0.10 for other minors. Those who apply must have resided in Italy for a minimum of 5 years, and continuously for the last 2 years. The family ISEE cannot exceed 9,360 euros, while the family income must be less than 6 thousand euros per year, multiplied by the equivalence scale. The grant is disbursed for a continuous period not exceeding 18 months, and can be renewed, after a one-month suspension, for a further twelve months. The calculation of the income for the admission of the application includes pensions and salaries from amateur sports work; the real estate assets – outside the domicile house – must be less than 30 thousand euros; you cannot be the owner of cars with more than 1600 engine capacity or motorcycles of more than 250cc, registered in the previous three years. The maximum threshold of 6,000 euros per year is increased in the case of renting the house up to a maximum of 3,360 euros per year. In the event of starting employment, the salary is not considered in the income up to a maximum of 3,000 euros per year gross.

Those who receive the check must register with Siisl – the information system for social and work inclusion – and show up for the first appointment within 120 days of signing the digital activation pact. Every 90 days they must then take part in subsequent appointments to update their position, otherwise the payment of the check will be suspended. The “employable” members of the family nucleus aged between 18 and 59 then sign a personalized service agreement with the employment centres. If one of the components refuses an offer of an employment contract which provides for a period of at least one month, the family loses the economic benefit. In the case of contracts between one and six months, the benefit is only suspended.

