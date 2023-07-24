Home » From yellow to orange, the bad weather alert in Veneto changes
From yellow to orange, the bad weather alert in Veneto changes

The editorial staff 24 July 2023

The forecasts change and the degree of alert for bad weather by the civil protection of the Veneto also changes. An alert that changes from yellow (attention) to orange (pre-alarm).

The decentralized functional center of the regional civil protection has issued a new notice which provides for an orange alert for hydrogeological risk for thunderstorms throughout the Veneto region. The provision is valid from 8 pm today, 24 July, until midnight on Wednesday 26 July. And, in fact, it replaces theI notify issued yesterday.

The weather forecasts indicate that showers and thunderstorms are already likely today in the mountain and foothill areas and will subsequently extend also to some areas of the plain, associated with probable high-intensity phenomena, such as heavy showers, local hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.
Tomorrow, various phases of instability are expected with showers and scattered or sometimes widespread showers. Intense and locally persistent phenomena will be probable, associated with showers, hailstorms and gusts of wind.

Hydrogeological criticality due to orange thunderstorms is therefore foreseen in all the basins of the Veneto region (pre-alarm phase).

