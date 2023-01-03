New Year’s resolutions: while preparing the crackdown on passwords, Netflix invites its subscribers to get off the couch and start moving. Over the holiday weekend, the streaming platform made 46 training videos available to its audience for a total of 30 hours of programming. They range from yoga to the basic principles of fitness, high intensity training and iron abs training. The initiative was made possible by an alliance with Nike Training Club, the sportswear giant’s athletic app, which made available its most popular trainers such as Kirsty Godso and Betina Gozo. Another 43 videos will be published during 2023.

The Netflix-Nike virtual gym is open worldwide and lessons will be available to subscribers in various languages ​​including Italian. For Nike, the alliance is a way of fighting Peloton’s competition: the app connected to the iconic and expensive spinning bike that made a splash during Covid has almost three million subscribers against Ntc’s 1.8 million, but from now on, the sports giant will have access to Netflix’s 223 million subscribers. The announcement came to sweeten confirmation that 2023 will be the year of Netflix’s dreaded crackdown on shared passwords. The streaming fitness test is in fact one of the weapons that the platform has given itself to contain and possibly recover paying subscriptions. For years Netflix has dominated the streaming market but since last spring this supremacy has entered into crisis. In April Netflix reported the loss of 200,000 subscriptions for the first time in over a decade despite the return of popular series such as ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Ozark’, to which another 970,000 exoduses were added in July. “The large number of households sharing a subscription, combined with competition, is working against profits,” Netflix said then. There are about one hundred million Netflix viewers who use the passwords of relatives and friends and it is not clear how the platform can apply the threatened crackdown: the most accredited hypothesis is that the streaming giant will use IP addresses to locate ‘freeloaders’ customers and then threaten to block access if a surcharge is not paid. Netflix already tried it last year in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, introducing an additional three-four dollars for each ‘second home’