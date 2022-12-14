breaking latest news – Acquiring control of gene expression would allow the development of techniques aimed at the reconstruction of damaged tissue, opening up new possibilities for regenerative medicine. Scientists at Duke University have taken an important step in this direction, having published an article in the journal ‘Stem Cell’ to disclose the results of their work. The research group has in fact demonstrated the ability to control gene activity in response to tissue damage in zebrafish. The ability to regrow damaged tissue as lizards and some fish species routinely do could revolutionize regenerative medicine. The team, led by Ken Poss, used zebrafish mechanisms to repair damage to heart tissue by controlling gene activity in response to the damage.

The authors stress the importance of being able to limit the effect to a specific region of the tissue, to avoid uncontrolled growth of groups of cells. Experts considered the family of gene enhancers called Tree (tissue regeneration enhancer element), responsible for detecting a lesion and orchestrating the activity of repair-related genes for reconstruction at a specific location. These enhancers can shut down gene activity when healing is complete. Trees have been identified in fruit flies, worms, mice and zebrafish.

“They could also exist in the human organism – hypothesizes Poss – There are potentially tens of thousands of enhancers in our bodies, but it’s easier to get the sequences from zebrafish andd explore the possibility of using them in human treatment”. About a thousand nucleotides long, these sequences are rich in recognition sites for various factors and stimuli to attach and modify gene activity. Experts incorporated different types of trees obtained from zebrafish into the genomes of embryonic mice.

Thanks to a visible marker, the researchers monitored the activity of the gene, finding that about half of the stimulators worked as expected, acting on tissue injuries. A series of experiments on heart attack models showed that viruses containing a Tree could be infused a week before the injury as a preventive measure. “All three Trees we tested – observes Poss – could be effective if dispensed shortly after the injury. We hope that our work can help us achieve gene control in relation to tissue regeneration activity.”

In the next steps, the researchers hope to better understand which molecules bind to the enhancers, what controls their functions and where they are located in the human genome.

“The zebrafish shares much of its genetic code with the human one – concludes Poss – but their ability to regenerate the heart has not been observed in our species. By observing, studying and understanding how this ability works, we may one day be able to treat tissue injuries through simple and effective gene therapy.”