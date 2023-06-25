from Zucchero to Laura Pausini, the artists on stage with Amadeus

In 40 thousand, at Campovolo di Reggio Emiliato raise funds and to make the people of Romagna feel less alone who, more than a month ago, suffered theflood which with landslides has devastated plains and mountains. With a parade of artists that, eleven years later Italia Loves Emilia who brought music in support of those who had experienced the tragedy of the earthquake, returns with Italia loves Romagna.

Italy Loves Romagna: from Andrea Bocelli to Gianni Morandi, from Elodie to Laura Pausini: a parade of artists for the flood victims

1.8 million was raised from ticket sales which, thanks to the contribution of the sponsors who covered the out-of-pocket costs of the show, will go, with the Antoniano’s partnership, to support educational and cultural projects in the most affected centers of Romagna.

But the goal, as Gianmarco Mazzi, undersecretary for culture with responsibility for live music who has promoted the initiative since the first days after the flood, has also said, is to reach three million, thanks also to the solidarity text messages to the number 45538 which can be sent until July 5th.

Live on Raiuno, captaining the stellar cast of artists who have joined the initiative, the master of ceremonies Amadeusborn in Romagna because he was born in Ravenna, who hosted the evening with Alessia Marcuzzi, Giorgio Panariello and Francesca Fagnani.

And then i Negramaro, Andrea Bocelli, Max Pezzali, Emma, ​​Elodie, Giorgia, Elisa, Madame, Tananai and Fiorella Mannoia and many others, with all their hits and many duets, with the National Symphony Orchestra of the Italian Conservatories, made up of 63 young musicians who, for this occasion, mainly come from Romagna and Emilia.

Leading the parade of stars of Italian music, however, fell to the singers from Emilia-Romagna, from the dean and always present when it comes to giving a hand, Gianni Morandi, to the ‘owner of the house of Campovolo Ligabue, from Sugar who opened the concert with ‘Partigiano Reggiano, up to the very Romagna Laura Pausini, originally from one of the areas where the flood has done the most damage. «I’m about to leave for my new live adventure after 4 years – said the singer from Solarolo – but returning to the scene starting from this charity concert having the possibility of making my voice available for our areas so affected, moves me deeply. . I go back on stage for them and I dedicate all my voice to them. Being here is an honor as well as a pleasure: I’ve always been proud of my land around the world and doing it on this occasion is the most natural thing in the world for me, it’s a duty”.

And as a standard-bearer of Romagna, his performance could not miss ‘Romagna mia’, the anthem of Romagna, which also became a symbol of solidarity when it was sung by all those who found themselves shoveling mud during the drama .

«Since this tragedy happened – said Laura Pausini – I have tried to help not only personally, but also by giving the willingness to be there on all occasions that could give concrete help to the inhabitants of my Romagna. Today everything has changed in this wonderful land, but the strength and determination of my people has not changed, as they try to get back up with great effort, never giving up. And today my thoughts go to all of them, including my family members and my school friends involved».

