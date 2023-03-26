Rarer than other neuron diseases, it affects the part of the brain that regulates behavior. Therapies manage to modulate the symptoms

Since Bruce Willis’s family announced the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (DFT) received by the famous actor, much attention has arisen around this disease, less known and rarer than other forms of dementia, first of all Alzheimer’s.

Unlike these, characterized mainly by memory loss, Dft causes a loss of control of emotions and other cognitive functions. The first symptom in Willis’ case was aphasia, the loss …