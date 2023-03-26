Home Health Frontotemporal dementia, what is the pathology suffered by Bruce Willis
Health

Frontotemporal dementia, what is the pathology suffered by Bruce Willis

by admin

Bruce Willis

Rarer than other neuron diseases, it affects the part of the brain that regulates behavior. Therapies manage to modulate the symptoms

Since Bruce Willis’s family announced the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (DFT) received by the famous actor, much attention has arisen around this disease, less known and rarer than other forms of dementia, first of all Alzheimer’s.

Unlike these, characterized mainly by memory loss, Dft causes a loss of control of emotions and other cognitive functions. The first symptom in Willis’ case was aphasia, the loss …

See also  "God is not ready for me" - breaking latest news

You may also like

Quitting Smoking: How to become a non-smoker

Franco Rotelli. By Daniele Piccione – Mental Health...

A drop of blood to predict rare diseases

Ever heard of cholangiocarcinoma? All you need to...

MotoGP 2023. Portuguese GP. Marc Marquez speaks: his...

Too many rescues in the Mediterranean, stopped the...

Israel protests record justice reform Defense minister fired

Biagio Antonacci, his son Paolo: “At the age...

Type 2 diabetes: what to do if your...

I was afraid of covid but malaria hit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy