7
Since Bruce Willis’s family has announced the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (Dft) received by the famous actor has ignited a lot of attention around this disease, less known and rarer than other forms of dementia, first of all Alzheimer’s.
Unlike these, characterized mainly by memory loss, Dft causes a loss of control of emotions and other cognitive functions.
See also Beware of bad breath, it could be a symptom of diseases but also a side effect of antihypertensives and other very common drugs