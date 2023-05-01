Frosinone in Serie A: the 3-1 against Reggina is worth the promotion

After 4 years, Frosinone is back in the top category. Reggina at peak with goals from Borrelli, Insigne and Caso

An emblematic date, as if to seal a path. Work and perseverance reward Frosinone, who return to Serie A thanks to a clear path sealed by the last 3 points won thanks to the 3-1 against Reggina. Borrelli, Insigne and Caso unleash the scream of promotion under the heavy rain of the Stirpe. Four years later, Frosinone will once again be top flight.

Countdown — Grosso needs the 3 points, but Pippo Inzaghi’s Reggina gives battle and proves to be tough. After half an hour of study, an “Inzaghi-style” header by Gennaro Borrelli uncorks a tangled game and sends a Stirpe into a frenzy as it counts down to the party. Another 10′ and the match changes dramatically: ten guests remain due to a bad reaction foul by Cionek on Caso. Prontera goes to the Var and awards the penalty: Insigne shoots central and doubles from the penalty spot, amidst the Calabrian protests (Inzaghi expelled). Clear road. At the start of the second half, Hernani’s dish deceives and shortens the distance, but around the hour of play, Caso’s trio closes the practice.

Golden season — At the end of the 4′ of added time, the roar of the fans celebrates the unforgettable year of the Ciociari. A promotion never questioned and the result of a record that lasts from the tenth day: a clear path and with tests of strength in series. Right from the first few days, like in the 3-0 win against Brescia in August or with the other trio away against Reggina in December. A shot similar to those proposed in the wing by Fabio Grosso, a few decades ago: having arrived in Frosinone in March 2021, after the tenth place of a season experienced in the middle and the playoffs faded last year, the coach set up the triumphal march with the best attack (54 goals scored) and the best defense of the tournament (21 goals conceded). At the triple whistle, shining eyes and emotion. See also Eighteen years old, he died two days after a sudden illness

Protagonists — After all, Grosso had said it just on the eve: “We know exactly where we are. We are in a beautiful place and we intend to make it.” Message received by the team for the last acute which is worth the mathematical promotion thanks to the 71 points achieved and the +10 on Bari (third). Despite the absence due to injury of the team striker Mulattieri (12 goals in the league), Frosinone found the right shot thanks to the quality of the award-winning company Caso-Insigne, protagonists of a season with 16 goals in two (8 each), building the primacy also thanks to the flashes of Moro and the substance of young elements such as Turati (only 21 goals conceded) or veterans such as captain Lucioni, master of promotions and already 3-time winner of B (once with Benevento and twice with Lecce) . Freshness, with the right amount of experience. For the Gialloblù, the return to Serie A rhymes with reality.

