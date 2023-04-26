Frozen Berries: Only these you should buy, they are the best and contain no pesticides

According to a new test conducted in Switzerland, some frozen berries contain traces of pesticides, sometimes even of several types together (but always in accordance with the law). However, organic products come out well from the test, the only ones we should buy if we want to be sure of not ingesting even small quantities of insecticides or fungicides

The Swiss Consumer Magazine K tip he put to the test 15 packs of frozen berriessending them to a German laboratory which tested them for several hundred pesticides, including glyphosate.

The analyzes also had the purpose of measuring whether molds, pathogenic bacteria and viruses were growing on the products and what their vitamin C and folic acid content was.

The results

Let’s start with the good news. Fortunately, no dangerous pathogens, such as salmonella or listeria (or anything else), were found in the various samples. Only two products contained mold beyond the limit set by the German Society for Hygiene and Microbiology but the Swiss ordinance has no limit values ​​for mold content, so the products were perfectly in compliance.

In regards to vitamin C and folic acid content, the test showed that frozen produce contained a similar number of healthy micronutrients to fresh berries.

But now we come to the sore point: the presence of pesticides. A total of 9 of the 15 products tested showed residues of pesticides. Of these, 6 products were contaminated with a cocktail of more than three substances.

The test found in particular residues of they capture and other four fungicides in the product sold by Denner.

Captan is toxic to aquatic fauna and, according to the Pubchem database of the US National Institutes of Health, this substance is “possibly carcinogenic” to humans.

Among the other fungicides found was the carbendazim and its degradation product benomyl, both no longer allowed in the EU because you are suspected of compromising fertility. The laboratory found these two substances in Aldi’s raspberries and Coop Prix Guarantee’s mixed berries.

K tip specifies that all residues were below the legal limits for individual substances. But that shouldn’t make us feel so relaxed. Swiss experts specify:

This does not mean that the quantities found are harmless. Multiple residues in particular are difficult because the effects of pesticides can be mutually reinforcing. There is growing evidence that long-term exposure to multiple small residues can be even more dangerous than a single high level.

The now famous “cocktail effect” it has not yet been studied enough but obviously the systematic exposure to small doses of pesticides, sometimes several substances at the same time, does not bode well for our health.

As the test recalls:

Some pesticides, even in small quantities, can upset the hormonal balance: laboratory tests by the EU research project Contamed have shown that fungicides such as Fludioxonil e Fenhexamid inhibit male sex hormones. Back in 2012, researchers determined that legal measures are not enough to protect people from the combination of several endocrine disruptors.

In the test, the laboratory detected the presence of fludioxonil and fenhexamid in six products, including the Coop Prix Guarantee mix of berries which contained a total of residues of 8 different pesticides. A second cheap berry mix in the test, that of Migros M-Budget, was contaminated with 6 pesticides.

The best berries in the test

In this case, given that the test was conducted on typical Swiss market references, we are not so much interested in the brands but in some general considerations on frozen berries.

These products, like many others, tend to be contaminated – albeit within the limits of the law – by pesticides, even by more than one at the same time. What can we do to avoid them? The answer is simple: focus on organic products.

In fact, the test showed that no pesticides were present in the organic products.

However, we know that there is often a cost problem, given that organic berries are generally more expensive. So maybe we choose to consume them less but when we buy them it is better to prefer organic alternatives.

Fonte: K-Tipp

