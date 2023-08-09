Fructose is part of a healthy diet

The fruiton fruit basket delivers additional nutrients to the workplace

Fruit at work by fruiton

Cologne, August 2023 Sugar, salt and fats are currently in the public eye. The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) is aiming for a reduction in finished products *. The risk of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases or type 2 diabetes mellitus should decrease. “Fresh, unprocessed fruit at work supports the pursuit of health in everyday life,” says Sheila Röbkes. The manager of fruiton also recommends the vegetable basket. Employees receive a good basis for a daily, balanced diet.

Fructose is sugar and is used

When you say sugar, you think of white, crystalline household sugar – a double sugar that combines the simple sugars glucose and fructose. It is obtained from sugar beet and sugar cane.

The simple sugar fructose also belongs to the group of carbohydrates. As the name suggests, it is found in fruits and to a lesser extent in vegetables. It is industrially obtained from corn starch, for example. What makes him so special? Fructose is twice as sweet as glucose, is converted directly into fat and stored in fat deposits, prevents fat burning while at the same time increasing fat build-up and blocks the feeling of satiety. Inexpensive to produce, fructose is used by the food industry. This increases the desirability of ready meals, bars and fruit juices **. Fructose also has good sides.

Managing Director Sheila Röbkes knows: “Fructose provides the same number of calories as other sugars. And our bodies need sugar for fuel. You can’t do without sugar. As so often in life, it depends on the right dose and form.” Sheila Röbkes recommends fruit and vegetables for a healthy diet. “Anyone who eats three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit a day is doing a lot right ***.”

Fruit provides the body with the optimal consistency of fructose

According to the World Health Organization, an adult can consume 10 teaspoons of sugar per day, or 50 grams. Sounds like a lot. However, sugar is counted in foods. So it means carefully checking your sugar consumption.

A glass of lemonade has up to 32 grams of sugar. An apple provides the body with only six grams of sugar. The difference is clear. Anyone who eats sugar in good doses in the form of fruit and vegetables receives other important nutrients: minerals, fibre, vitamins and phytochemicals. Fruit is and will always be a healthy snack. If you also eat balanced and little industrially processed food, you are doing something good for your body.

fruiton offers the healthy extra

On request, fruiton can add a healthy extra to the fruit basket: nuts from Bite Box. The crunchy snacks come to the workplace in four variants. Nuts provide high-quality protein, fiber and triple unsaturated fatty acids. A support for elastic vessels and low blood pressure. “A great product,” says Managing Director Mario Dutenstädter. “The packaging looks chic and is 100% compostable.” When it comes to the additions to the fruit basket and vegetable basket, fruiton looks at aspects such as high quality and sustainability. A must, because fruiton has been awarded the ClimatePartner seal.

fruiton GmbH delivers fruit to the workplace throughout Germany. The customer benefits from fruiton’s direct sales: the products are sourced from regional producers, arranged as desired and delivered via the shortest possible route. “Logo fruits” and a health-promoting “smoothie bike” complement the range as extras. Fruit belongs in the workplace – this view also makes fruiton a sought-after business partner abroad. fruiton offers these advantages: There is a healthy balance to conventional canteen food or self-sufficiency, the health-promoting measure is tax-effective, employees and customers feel valued. The fruit and vegetable basket corresponds to a modern “snackification” style diet. In March 2020, fruiton developed the B2C area and since then has been delivering fruit and vegetables to private households nationwide by parcel service. From this, the fruitonBox for private customers developed in April 2021 – a product that clearly differs from fruiton’s B2B business. The offer consists of five categories: Gift Boxes, Home Office Boxes, Stay Healthy Boxes, BioBox and YourBox. In Advent, the Nikolaus Box and Christmas Box complete the range. Consumers can choose for their own needs or have the fruitonBox sent as a gift. In spring 2021, fruiton took the next step on the way to becoming a full-service provider of healthy nutrition in the workplace. The range is supplemented with nut variations in 100% compostable packaging, UHT milk in organic quality and oat flakes as porridge or overnight oats in various flavors. Since January 2021, the fruit basket has been labeled “completely climate-neutral”. All CO2 values ​​of the process chain were determined in cooperation with ClimatePartner. fruiton now compensates the CO2 emissions precisely and supports two projects with ClimatePartner. “Plastic Bank” protects the oceans worldwide from plastic waste and supports the regional population. The water surface is preserved as a natural brake on climate change. Clean electricity from wind energy reduces greenhouse gases in India and stabilizes the local energy supply. The small wind farms bring educational projects and employment to the surrounding villages.

