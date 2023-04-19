Fruit acid therapy|Fruit acid peeling | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

This also includes fruit acid therapy, which has been revived after a long tradition.

Women have been taking advantage of the skin-smoothing effect of fruit acids for centuries. Cleopatra pampered her skin by bathing in donkey’s milk (contains lactic acid). The court ladies of the Middle Ages wet their faces with red wine (contains tartaric acid) and it was handed down that our grandmothers put cucumber peels (also contains lactic acid) on them. Within modern medicine, dermatologists were the pioneers in the development of chemical peeling.

Today, there are different peeling methods known as superficial (soft peeling), medium peeling or deep peeling. The glycolic acid treatment is best suited for superficial and medium peeling, since glycolic acid penetrates the skin the deepest when it is well tolerated. Glycolic acid is found naturally in various fruits and is available for exfoliation in concentrations of 20 to 70 percent.

Increased desquamation of the horny cells, resulting in smoothing of the upper skin layer

Increase in the cell division rate of the skin cells, resulting in increased regeneration of the epidermis and dermis

Immigration of connective tissue cells with new formation of elastic and collagen fibers

Improvement of the skin’s ability to store moisture and refinement of the skin’s texture

This is how the fruit acid peeling achieves a

Improvement of small acne scars and acne blemishes

Reduction of the pore size in skin with large pores

reduction of skin shine

Removal of predisposed or light-related cornification disorders

Removal of superficial pigment spots

Improvement and “rejuvenation” of the complexion

Reduction of light-induced skin aging

The fruit acid therapy is usually carried out by dermatologists. The effectiveness of glycolic acid is convincing. Basically, any skin can be rejuvenated and beautified with this – even without the presence of skin irregularities. 6 – 8 peeling sessions are carried out at intervals of 3 – 4 weeks. The glycolic acid solution is brushed onto the face and then neutralized. The therapy is also possible in the summer months. Due to the hardly visible effects immediately after the peeling treatment, the patients remain “socially acceptable”. The effects of the completed peeling treatment usually last 2 years and can be further extended with occasional refresher therapies.

If the age-related skin changes go beyond a certain level, other therapeutic procedures for wrinkle treatment or skin rejuvenation, such as Laser therapy, collagen injections or botulinum toxin therapy are all possible.

The fruit acid therapy gives the dermatologist a means of improving certain skin diseases as well as achieving long-lasting skin rejuvenation.