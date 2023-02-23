Apparently fruit is good for you but not if you find the sticker with this code. For this reason you have to be very careful.

It’s good and it’s good for you. Apples, bananas, pineapples, pears and in the summer season there are peaches, apricots, cherries and plums. A healthy diet cannot do without fruit. But be careful what you buy. It was discovered some time ago that on fruit for sale at supermarket there is a sticker with a particular code: here’s what it means and why you need to be careful.

If you don’t want unpleasant surprises, never buy fruit when you find this code, because it’s very dangerous: here’s how to decode it and what it means.

Fruit, what to look out for before buying it

The fruit it is one of the key foods of the Mediterranean diet, and together with vegetables, red meat, chicken, fish, cereals, legumes and eggs, it forms the basis of the food pyramid. Unfortunately, however, today as we know how to cultivate it is not always easy above all because an increasingly massive quantity is required by the market. To facilitate agriculture and the cultivation of edible fruits, many pesticides and fertilizers are used, but not only.

Some products are even GMO or genetically modified organisms. So how to do when we are intent on shopping to find out in a short time if the fruit we are facing on the counter is healthy or not? Apparently we have to pay close attention to the stamps that we find applied to it. These little stickers are glued to each fruit. Here’s what we need to watch out for.

How to read and interpret the stamp applied to each fruit

If the 4-digit code, then the product has been grown in the traditional way and we should expect that they have been used pesticides and fertilizers. In this case the code we read has no particular meaning but indicates which type of fruit it corresponds to. For example all bananas are marked with the code 4011. If, on the other hand, the numerical code has an extra digit, i.e. you are faced with a 5 number, and the first is 8, be very careful because the product is GMO, i.e. it is a genetically modified organism. For example, the code 84011 will indicate a genetically modified banana. If, on the other hand, we have 5 digits, the first of which is 9, then the product will come from an organic crop, a banana, for example which has been grown organically will report the code here 94011.

With these small tricks we can make an informed purchase of the food we will put at the table and go shopping with the certainty that we are really only eating what we want, without having nasty surprises when we buy fruit at the supermarket.

