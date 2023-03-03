E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

The seasonal calendar for March shows you what fresh fruit and vegetables you can currently get. Find out here in the overview which varieties are now in season.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

The first fresh strawberries and raspberries can be found in many supermarkets as early as March, and the first green asparagus are already appearing as vegetables. In terms of taste, none of this can be particularly outstanding, and the eco-balance leaves a lot to be desired due to this imported product. Seasonal calendar for March for regional fruit and vegetables If you would like to continue eating regional and seasonal foods, you should stock up on cabbage, beetroot and chicory. Wild garlic, spinach and rhubarb will follow as fresh regional goods in the course of March. Apples, carrots, onions, pears and potatoes are also still available as regional stocks. vegetables in March Chicory

white cabbage

turnip

Rotate Bete

carrot

savoy

Red cabbage

Onion

Celery

Spinach

Leek

potatoes

Saddlery

Chinakohl

parsnips fruit in March apples

walnut

hazelnut

Pear Salads in March herbs in March wild garlic

Cilantro

Parsely

chives

Basil

laurel Advantages of regional fruit and vegetables For many, the first argument for buying regional fruit and vegetables is probably freshness. Especially if you complete your shopping list with a visit to the weekly market, you know that lettuce, beetroot and cabbage taste best when they can be bought from the local farmer. But not only the wonderful taste can be a purchase argument. In addition to the freshness, it is also the price that is not to be scoffed at. Shorter transport routes not only reduce the CO2 emissions for food, but also the costs that you as the buyer have to pay for the product. Of course, the chicory from the farmer you trust is significantly cheaper than lettuce, which first has to be transported here. However, organic products in particular can be purchased at a regional level for much cheaper than usual. It gets spicy and nutty with lamb’s lettuce in March Often found in salads, lamb’s lettuce is suitable for soups or stews. Contrary to other types of lettuce, lamb’s lettuce can also be grown and harvested in winter. In spring, for example, it provides large amounts of provitamin A. But folic acid and vitamin C in combination with valuable minerals such as magnesium, calcium and potassium make it a valuable and healthy source of nutrients. As a natural and vegetable source of iodine, it is also particularly important. With only 15 calories per 100g of lamb’s lettuce, it is also a great addition to any spring diet. Unfortunately, lamb’s lettuce has a comparatively high proportion of oxalic acid, which can put a strain on the kidneys. Too frequent consumption of lettuce can also damage bones and teeth, as this acid binds calcium inside the body – despite the potassium and calcium content it already contains. If you suffer from kidney disease, osteoporosis, gout or arthritis, it is best to avoid the fresh greens. If this is not the case, you can take it with peace of mind and in moderation.

Before eating, the lettuce should be washed, but not under running water as it is too delicate for this. Since the small leaves are harvested together with their roots, it is a little more complicated to prepare than normal types of lettuce. Therefore, it is best to remove any visible roots from the lower part of the small clumps. The easiest way to do this is with a sharp kitchenknife, then the lettuce should be dried well, as it gets too mushy when wet. Due to its nutty flavors, it can be perfectly combined with spicy bacon or walnuts. If you feel more inspired by fruit, pomegranates are a great alternative for an exotic, exciting salad. A detailed recipe in combination with turkey can also be found at the end of the article. Reading tip: Vitamins, minerals, germs, nitrate – Checking salads: Which variety is the healthiest – and why 3 things destroy it Freshness in March with rhubarb, wild garlic and spinach With a bit of luck, you can get rhubarb at the weekly market towards the end of March. The alternatives from the supermarket should be less fresh but just as tasty. Like lamb’s lettuce, rhubarb is rich in oxalic acid, which robs the body of a lot of important calcium. Combined with dairy products, for example a light cheesecake made from low-fat quark, this effect can be counteracted. The vital substances it contains also strengthen the immune system. Fresh spinach should also not be underestimated. Rich in vitamin C, iron, potassium and calcium as well as vitamin B and beta-carotene, it is an absolute vitamin and mineral supplier. The preparation is also very easy and great to combine. Whether in breakfast with some scrambled eggs, cold in quiches or a delicious addition to all kinds of vegetable pans and stews. With its gentle note of garlic, wild garlic is mainly found in dips, pest and cheese. Enjoyment is the top priority here, as it can be eaten without you having to worry about bad breath. Fortunately, the consumption of wild garlic does not cause a garlic flag. On the other hand, it protects the cardiovascular system from diseases and supports the breakdown of excess cholesterol in the bloodstream.

Fruit in the March seasonal calendar Unfortunately, the fruit is still a while in coming. But great, regional fruits can be taken from the stock. The apple is still very popular here. Whether as a cake, a healthy snack for in between or a side salad – there are hardly any limits to its use. In addition to vitamin C and the digestive fiber pectin, apples also have the ability to reduce the proportion of to lower cholesterol in the blood. Nutty and hearty – real nutritional wonders Hazelnut and walnut complement the apple. The walnut is wrongly considered an unhealthy calorie bomb. Because it is also able to lower the cholesterol level in the blood. It also contains valuable omega-3 fatty acids. In addition to vitamin E and zinc, which is good for both the liver and the hair, it also contains a number of minerals. Magnesium and phosphate in particular are important for pregnant women, but walnuts can also provide the body with sulphur, iron and calcium. Although it cannot be denied that 100g of the nuts have a calorific value of approx. 660 calories, considering the many health benefits of eating the nuts, this is tolerable. Especially as an enriching ingredient in a salad, the walnut can add that certain something. And the hazelnut can also enjoy great popularity as a “trail mix” in March. Although it also comes up with a total of 650 calories per 100 grams, 45% of its fats are mono- or polyunsaturated fatty acids. In addition to the valuable fats, the hazelnut also has a large number of B vitamins. In addition to vitamin B1, B2, B3, vitamin B6 and B9 are also well represented. Minerals are very similar to those of the walnut. Magnesium, potassium, calcium as well as phosphorus and sulfur can be found in hazelnuts. It is interesting that trace elements of iron, zinc and copper can also be consumed with it. Reading tip: Too much salt in food: This is the maximum amount of salt you can eat Also interesting: