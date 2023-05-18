Fruit and vegetables should not be missing from the shopping list

Fruit Vegetables Europe

Health, quality and environmental friendliness play a decisive role for consumers when buying fruit and vegetables.

The campaign with the slogan “Participate in the #LongLifeChallenge in Europe and work for a better life by eating 5 fruits and vegetables a day”. Raising awareness of the importance of daily consumption of European fruit and vegetables as part of a healthy diet.

The war in Ukraine and the impact on energy costs have caused food prices to hit record highs this year. are in the last year prices have risen across the board, including fruit and vegetablesin fact to the highest level in almost 30 years. In some cases, the Prices even for groceries in the supermarket quintupled.

Nevertheless, it should be mentioned that fruit and vegetables are highly appreciated by consumers as they are essential to meet their nutritional needs, keep their bodies fit and maintain an overall healthy lifestyle. The health and nutrition sector recommends eating more fruit and vegetables, in line with the campaign “CuTE Healthy – Cultivating a Healthy Europe with Fruit and Vegetables from Europe“ under the motto “Take part in the #longlifechallenge in Europe and campaign for a better life by eating 5 fruits and vegetables a day”.

It is important to know that consumers continue to buy fruit and vegetables for their weekly groceries for health reasons. 31% of consumers are buying more fruit and 29% more vegetables than before the pandemic. This is from a study by AECOC Shopperview carried out among 1,004 fruit and vegetable consumers in Spain after the pandemic. And the fact is, taking care of the body through nutrition is becoming more and more important these days.

In addition to the price, other aspects also have an influence on the purchase of these foods, such as: B. seasonality (65% of consumers), appearance (59%) and origin (44%). But other values ​​related to quality and environmental protection are also gaining in importance. 63% of the consumers surveyed attach more importance to the quality of this food than before the pandemic and 48% prefer local and regionally produced products.

At least 5 servings per day

The funding program co-financed by the EU “CuTE Healthy – Cultivating a Healthy Europe with Fruit and Vegetables from Europe” aims to raise consumer awareness of the importance of daily consumption of European fruit and vegetables as part of a healthy diet and to create a societal and consumer movement to eat at least five servings a day. The World Health Organization points out that only 14.3% of European consumers eat five or more servings of fruit and vegetables a day and warns that low consumption of these foods increases the risk of disease.

One of the main advantages of European-origin fruit and vegetables that are part of the campaign is their freshness. Each fruit and vegetable has its own season, which contributes to the #LongLifeChallenge to cope with all year round and to benefit optimally from it:

Orange (October to May)

Clementine (October to January)

Tangerine (October to April)

Broccoli (all year round)

Green asparagus (February to June)

Apples from Poland (all year round)

Blueberries (July to September)

Strawberries from France (March to October)

The campaign is also intended to give practical tips on how these foods can be integrated into everyday life, ie “little tricks, such as eating an orange for breakfast, taking an apple with you for a break, rather than snacking on something healthy like a tangerine or order a strawberry or blueberry smoothie in the cafeteria,” explains Inma Sanfeliu, Vice President of EUCOFEL and President of the Comité de Gestión de Cítricos.

Olympic food

The top athletes supporting the campaign as trendsetters include personalities such as Ona Carbonell (the woman with the most medals in the history of the world swimming championships), lydia valentin (Olympic champion in London 2012,), the French Florent Manaudou (Silver medalist in the 50m freestyle at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games the German Sebastian Brendel (bronze medalist in open water swimming in Tokyo 2020) the Polish cyclist Maja Wloszczowska (Silver medalist in cross-country in Rio de Janeiro 2016).

We don’t have to be a professional athlete to optimize our lifestyle habits: “It’s important to convey to young people and society in general the importance of vegetables, fruit, a healthy diet and exercise. We don’t have to play top-level sports because it’s not always the healthiest either, but we should lead an active life lead,” says the swimmer Ona Carbonell.

The initiative isCuTE-Healthy‘Consortium funded from FruitVegetablesEUROPE and national fruit and vegetable associations from Spain, France and Poland (Comité de Gestion des Cítricos – CGC, Verband der französischen Erdbeererzeuger, Más Brócoli, KZGPOiW und Interprofesional del Espárrago Verde de España). The actions are aimed at four target countries: Belgium, Germany, France and Spain.

About FruitVegetablesEUROPE

FruitVegetablesEUROPE is the European Fruit and Vegetable Association, founded 60 years ago, to champion, represent and promote European fruit and vegetables. FruitVegetablesEUROPE is based in Brussels and sees itself as a link between the various parties in the sector and the responsible politicians of the European institutions in order to give the European fruit and vegetable sector a voice. FruitVegetablesEUROPE’s members are national and regional federations and associations (mainly producer organizations and associations) and companies from the main fruit and vegetable producing countries of the EU (France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain).

