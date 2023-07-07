Fruit before, after or during meals? Finally the truth of nutritionists

But should fruit be eaten before, during or after meals? Finally the nutritionists have clarified, here’s what to do.

This is a question that many are asking. When to eat fruit? Certainly the doubts arose as a result of the various theories that have followed one another over the years. In fact, according to some theses in vogue some time ago, eating fruit during meals was absolutely harmful, while according to other proponents it was completely healthy.

Still other researchers ventured the idea that consuming it after lunch or dinner was bad for you. These theories, deeply discordant with each other, have fueled the questions of most who today wonder what the truth is about it. Finally, after a long time, the exact and precise answer to the questions has arrived.

Should fruit be eaten away from meals? Yes, that’s why!

A healthy and balanced diet includes the consumption of fruit. It is therefore an essential food to maintain an ideal state of health, but when should it be consumed? As mentioned for a long time it has been said that it should be eaten between main meals, but why? It should be mentioned that there is a substratum of truth in this rumor. To fully understand motivation, you have to start from afar.

This is why it is important to eat fruit away from meals (tantasalute.it)

When a complete meal is consumed, i.e. containing proteins, carbohydrates and fats, the digestive process becomes more complex, requiring more time to break down and assimilate nutrients. Proteins and carbohydrates need an acidic environment to be digested while fats require an alkaline environment.

The fruit consists of simple sugars and when it is eaten after a meal, it is likely to remain in the digestive tract longer, because other foods have to be digested first. This phenomenon can give rise to a fermentation process of the carbohydrates that result abdominal swelling, gastrointestinal disturbances and flatulence.

Therefore, nutritionists recommend consuming fruit away from meals to ensure proper digestion of food. Professionals believe that fruit should be eaten as a snack, away from main meals. By doing so, the fruit is digested quickly and the nutrients absorbed quickly.

Some specialists argue that it should be eaten at least 30 minutes before main meals or 2 hours after them. This time frame allows you to digest properly and therefore avoid the risk of annoying interactions.

In conclusion, eating fruit away from breakfast, lunch and dinner allows you to fight any dgastrointestinal disorders. However, these are generic rules, depending on their physical characteristics, everyone can choose when to consume this precious food and health ally.

