Fruit, vegetables, nuts – so many portions a day prolong your life

A balanced diet is considered an essential factor in minimizing the risk of cardiovascular disease. This is important because these are the most common causes of death in Germany, ahead of cancer.

In a large-scale study, researchers from the USA have now examined the connection between a healthy diet and premature death and cardiovascular diseases. To do this, they used data from the PURE study. This is a large-scale epidemiological cohort study involving more than 160,000 people (data from 147,642 were used for the study) from 21 countries. Some of the data has been collected since January 2001.

For their study, the scientists set up their own nutritional score – including six foods that are considered healthy and associated with longevity. Specifically, these are fruit, vegetables, legumes, fish, nuts and dairy products. The results were published in the European Heart Journal on July 6th.

Reduce mortality risk – with these six foods

During an average follow-up period of 9.3 years, there were 15,707 deaths and 40,764 cardiovascular (= affecting the heart and blood vessels) events. The analyzes were adjusted for factors that could falsify the result, such as age, gender, body mass index (BMI), sport, smoking habits or diabetes.

The scientists came to the conclusion. The healthiest diet compared to the least healthy diet revealed:

a 30 percent lower risk of death, an 18 percent lower risk of (all) cardiovascular disease, a 14 percent lower risk of heart attack, and a 19 percent lower risk of stroke.

The results of the study were then confirmed in five independent studies with a total of more than 95,000 patients in 70 countries with cardiovascular diseases.

According to the researchers, the “healthiest diet” is:

2 to 3 servings of fruit per day 2 to 3 servings of vegetables per day 3 to 4 servings of legumes per week 7 servings of nuts per week 2 to 3 servings of fish per week plus 2 servings of dairy products (mostly full fat, but no butter or whipped cream) per day

Low-fat foods are currently a particular focus, study author Andrew Mente from McMaster University in Canada is quoted as saying in an accompanying press release: “However, our results show that up to two servings of dairy products per day, mainly full fat, can be included in a healthy diet. In general, he recommends increasing the consumption of these protective foods. For example nuts, which are often avoided because they are considered to be particularly high in fat.

