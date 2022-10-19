Fruit is a very important food category for the daily requirement of many nutrients but do you know when to eat this food?

After lunch or between meals? Here is the answer from industry experts. The details of the matter.

When to eat fruit? after meals or between meals?

Fibers, antioxidants, vitamins, flavonoids, mineral salts: these are just a few reasons why eating fruit every day is essential. Each fruit has its own characteristics and its benefits that it provides to our body. Therefore vary them during the week it is a fundamental act to take care of the health of the whole body.

Ma when to eat fruit? Is there a particular time? Before, after or between meals? Let’s answer these questions by analyzing the opinions of the leading experts in the sector.

First of all it must be said that there is no specific rule: the time when these foods should be eaten varies from individual to individual. However, it would be better to consume it a empty stomach so that our metabolism assimilates all fluids and all nutrients benevolent for the body.

Many nutritionists in fact recommend insert fruit during breakfast. It can then be combined with cereals, honey or milk. On the contrary, it is not recommended in the evening after dinner as the nutrients are assimilated more slowly by the body risking going to sleep with a weight on the stomach.

Expert advice on when to consume fruit

However, there are some exceptions: who suffers from abdominal bloating you should consume it after meals to avoid a build-up of gas in the intestine. Likewise those who suffer from glycemic spikes should eat fruit always after meals so that sugars are released much more slowly into the blood.

How much fruit to consume per day? Industry experts recommend hiring at least 3 servings a day weighing 150 grams each, diversifying it every time.

Finally, remember to never remove the peel: in fact, in most cases they are contained in it the major nutrients essential for the well-being of the body.

Another factor concerns the benefits of fruit: the benefits of consuming fruit and vegetables in our diet daily are many: prevent skin agingincrease the immune system, help us keep weight under control, they contribute to the functioning of the whole organism and prevent some diseases.

So much so that every year about 1.7 million of deaths around the world are attributable to the low consumption of fruit and vegetables.

In short, having said that, eat lots of fruit!