Fruits and vegetables are poisoning you: here’s the real way to remove bacteria and pesticides | Health alert

Fruits and vegetables can contain pesticides and bacteria: let’s find out how to remove them with the most effective washing methods.

Unless you grow in your own garden, and therefore be sure you have not put pesticides or other chemical agents in the crops, fruits and vegetables, when purchased, may contain such substances that are harmful to the body.

In addition to pesticides in fruits and vegetables there may also be bacteria or pathogens, for this reason it is good to clean them efficiently before consuming them. Washing them thoroughly is also important to remove residual dust and other types of dirt, such as mud, earth and so on.

So it is a good hygienic standard that allows us not to ingest substances harmful to the body. Cooking then helps to kill a large part of pathogens but if the vegetables are eaten raw let’s see how they can be washed effectively.

Away bacteria and pesticides from fruit and vegetables: this is how they should be washed

To eliminate pesticides it is essential to wash fruit and vegetables before consuming them. When we buy them at the supermarket or market, we don’t know exactly how many and what substances they used to grow them, so it’s important to clean them.

Even the fruit that we have grown in our garden, ironically, even if it does not contain pesticides, if we have not used them, should be washed before consuming it to avoid ingesting potential harmful substances such as dust, earth and other.

Removing the peel, then, does not help to eliminate pesticides altogether, at least according to Que Choisir, a French consumer monthly which carried out a 2006 research on the matter. Analyzing unwashed apples, 9 molecules of pesticides were found, 8 molecules on the washed ones, therefore one less, and 6 on the peeled ones. if the peel cannot be removed, the only way is to wash them carefully, using warm water and rubbing well with your hands.

The best methods are certainly those that involve the use of a cleaning agent. In this case water and baking soda are a perfect combination. We take a large basin, fill it with warm water and then dissolve the bicarbonate inside, one spoonful for each liter of water. We immerse our fruit or vegetables and leave them to soak for at least 15 minutes. We then proceed to rinse, scrubbing it if necessary with a soft toothbrush and then dry it.

Another method is to create a solution composed of water and vinegar. We put it in a spray bottle and spray it on fruit and vegetables, wipe it with a damp cloth, then rinse and then dry. Otherwise you can immerse the fruit in water and vinegar and leave it to soak for 15-30 minutes and then rinse. The proportion is one part vinegar to two parts water.







