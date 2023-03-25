It seems that all of us, at any latitude, involuntarily ingest micro and nanoplastics, for the waters and the lands are full of them. This is confirmed by various studies and research by prestigious bodies. It is mostly with the fruit and vegetables that we usually bring to the table, but not only, that these harmful substances come into contact with our body. Here’s what we need to know about it.

Microplastics in fruit and vegetables, a serious health risk for consumers!

To most arouse the interest of scholars in this period, is the sewage problem. Their sludge, after appropriate treatments, they are in fact reintroduced into nature and used as fertilizers from most countries worldwide. So long as the waters from which they derive contain many microplasticsit follows that they too are full of them (it seems about 1% of their dry weight).

Since in Europe, with a view to circularity, a specific directive promotes its reuse, it is clear that, by spreading in agricultural fields, fruits and vegetables also absorb a certain amount. Not to mention the additional problem they create at sea ​​waterswhich receive them from rivers.

As for theimpact of microplastics on our health, there is still no certainty about it. However, they are confirmed negative effects on the endocrine and nervous systems. It is also feared that they may cause malfunctions ai feet Also likely allergies and inflammation deriving from microplastics that are ingested through the consumption of water, salt and fish.

Apart from that, much remains to be discovered in this regard and is therefore still under scrutiny by scholars.

Fruits and vegetables, these are the most contaminated ever: you always bring them to the table!

Ascertained the contamination of fruit and vegetables by micro and nanoplasticswhat to be Do they contain a higher percentage?

L’University of Catania led a specific research in 2020during which it emerged that among the fruit and vegetables sold at the marketall otherwise contaminated, more so were the apples and carrots. One dutch study moreover, he found that nanoplastics concentrate in the roots but, to a lesser extent, they also end up in the leaves and fruits.

This is why vegetable like cabbage ed salad, just to name a couple of the most common examples, contain a relatively small amount, While it is much higher in tubers such as carrots, turnips, radishes, ecc.

Experts are divided on the issue: for some sludge to fertilize the land must be banned short (as already happened in the Netherlands and in the State of Maine in the USA), while for others the system only needs to be improved.

