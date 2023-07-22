Frustrated Jennifer Lopez Clashes with Paparazzi Outside Gym

TELEMUNDO GRAY NEWS – Celebrity Jennifer Lopez was caught on camera lashing out at a paparazzi after experiencing a delay in entering a gym. According to reports from Marca, the star arrived at the exclusive Tracy Anderson Method Studio gym in Los Angeles, only to find the door locked.

Frustrated by the unexpected turn of events, JLo was seen banging on the door in an attempt to gain access. TMZ managed to capture footage of the singer and actress visibly frustrated as she anxiously waited to continue her gym session away from the prying eyes of the cameras.

As she left the gym, Lopez encountered a paparazzi waiting for her near the exit door as she walked towards her SUV. In a seemingly unfriendly interaction, one of the paparazzi courteously told her to have a nice day, to which Lopez promptly replied, “F***, bye,” cutting the conversation short.

Despite this incident, Jennifer Lopez has been an outspoken advocate for exercise and its positive impact on mental health. She had previously stated, “It’s no secret that exercise is a very important part of my life. I think there is a positive correlation between exercise and mental health.”

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck. The couple’s relationship has received significant media attention, making encounters with paparazzi a regular occurrence for the superstar.

