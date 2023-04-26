Frustration with fries: do fries really make you depressed? – Health

It can spoil your mood down to the nerve fibres, if you feel the urge to have French fries or other fried delicacies, but cannot satisfy this need. In this case, to speak of a depressive mood or even depression would be greatly exaggerated. Conversely, however, Chinese scientists are now making a connection: According to this, the risk of anxiety disorders and depression increases if fries and other foods baked in hot fat are regularly on the menu.