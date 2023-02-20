It is very likely that the architecture and functioning will be revised. The role of the regions and the issue of privacy.

The regions, which had expressed their opposition to the exclusion from the planning of the new ESF by the technical structure of the Department for Innovation and Digital Transition, as well as to the marginal role assigned to them, are back in the game. We are therefore in the process of a change whose extent is not currently known.

Knots to untie

However, the need to change does not derive only from the role that the regions will have but concerns various other aspects. Let’s see which are the most critical.

The privacy constraint

Last September the Privacy Guarantor expressed negative opinion on the draft decree which envisaged the creation of the new database called the Health Data Ecosystem (EDS), envisaged by the reform of the electronic health record. The Guarantor also asked to correct a second draft decreeto encourage and improve the national implementation of the Electronic Health Record (ESF).

The rejection of the Guarantor, of which you can find an explanation in this post, was determined by the lack of a specific regulatory framework for the new ESF and for the EDS. Regulatory framework that still today, six months after the stop, has not yet been defined.

In other words, whoever designed the new ESF designed a technological infrastructure without analyzing its organisational, regulatory and functional aspects. In this post you can find some considerations on these aspects.

From theory to practice, where to find and how to use structured data

Whoever designed the new ESF did not carry out an in-depth analysis of the documents that make up the current file. If they had examined in detail the structure and the data that is actually contained in it, not limiting themselves to the implementation guidelines of HL7 Italia, perhaps they would have thought of another solution for extracting structured data, today focused on converting FHIR from CDA2 using gateways.

The truth is, there’s little to extract from current documents, unless you’re just building FHIR assets with narrative text blocks. Then there are two other critical aspects: the problem of coding, much more complex than you think, and the validation of structured data. We must not forget that digital medicine today is based on electronically signed documents that have legal value. How will we deal with structured data?

The role of the regions

The attempt to exclude the regions and to govern the management of the ESF from the center, including relations with IT solution providers, has failed. An infrastructure of this magnitude cannot be created without involving the institutional subjects who are responsible for the health of the citizens and, I might add, of the users.

It takes co-planning and the involvement of all stakeholders to carry out what is, to all intents and purposes, a real revolution in digital healthcare. We need to evaluate all the aspects involved and find, for each of them, a feasible solution, starting with clearly and in detail defining what we want to do with the new ESF without however ignoring the starting point. Everything else follows from these decisions, starting with the technology architecture, how data is collected and stored, and so on.

We must avoid making up for one mistake with another. The problem is not central architecture versus federated system but what the new FSE should be.

The problem of times

Complicating matters is the timing of the PNRR and related funding of around one billion euros. There is little time to correct course or set a new one. We are like a ship that is headed for the rocks, getting closer every day, with no plan to avoid them.