Fuck the diet, Italians and diets, an obsession to abandon – Food

What is the Italian diet? A way to get back or stay fit, stay healthy, but also a cyclical burden due to the often really limiting restrictions. Assuming that diet shouldn’t be talked about as a temporary exception, perhaps in view of the summer, since it is also known that we generally regain weight once we stop starving if we can’t keep up the pace, the famous yo effect yo, it’s good to talk about diet understood as a habitual healthy diet, oriented towards the right amount, the completeness of nutrients, the little of everything that grandmothers said in wisdom to practice all year round, perhaps with some exceptions on special occasions. For those who follow a temporary diet, the “day off” is expected practically all week long, not surprisingly with a No diet day (May 6) to raise awareness against the obsession with weight which can become a real pathology, particularly dangerous for teenagers.

“The diet, as it is understood today, is very far from the original meaning of the Greek term diaita, which means lifestyle, while today it is unfortunately still rooted in the common imagination in the sense of a restrictive regime or deprivation. When a patient, in the absence of pathophysiological necessities that prevent it, he tells me that in his private life he usually consumes pizza on a certain day of the week, but also poke or sushi or hamburgers, it is absolutely not healthy to forbid it, indeed it is necessary to introduce balanced that food in the food plan.”, says Dr. Francesca La Farina, nutritionist Biologist and Consultant of the Luiss Nutritional Care project of the Luiss Guido Carli University. Furthermore – continues La Farina -:”restrictive diets, built on calorie counting, are not only wrong from a scientific point of view and ineffective, but extremely dangerous for psychophysical healthto. It is not the exception that makes the difference but the daily routine which therefore must be inserted into a broader discourse of food education. Therefore, the day off is welcome, but always with moderation and balance”.

The books that talk about diets are almost an editorial genre, each generous with advice, as proof of the current obsession, then there are those that take them apart, like the recent Diete e bugie, an irreverent handbook, to extricate oneself from the world of diets and of eating well; a guide in defense of health and wallet, to learn about a world – that of food – by now become prey to a ruthless and deceitful business, written by the correspondent of Piazzapulita Massimiliano Andreetta.

In a SWG report for Deliveroo, if the majority of respondents would like to exercise more and improve their appearance, only 1 in 2 believe they need to improve their diet. Young people are the most inclined to change their lifestyle making it healthier and more attentive, while for 1 out of 3 Italians diet is something that does not concern their daily life, for another third it means “trying without success” and for the 7% represents, however, a real nightmare. However, 19% of respondents said they follow a specific diet. Among the reasons that lead Italians to follow a certain diet are, above all, weight loss, the desire to eat healthily and feel good about themselves. What makes dieting and eating routine more enjoyable?​ For 1 out of 2 Italians “on a diet” it is precisely the notorious “day off”, the one in which – always with balance and moderation – it is possible to eat whatever one wants. And what are your favorite dishes for a perfect “no diet day”? Simple, the 3 Ps: pasta, pizza and parmigiana!

Among Italians who follow a diet, more than half (58%) say they can enjoy one day off a week, in which to eat their favorite dish. Which? For 46%, pizza, especially the younger ones for whom the percentage rises to ​73%. 29% choose a good plate of pasta, 27% parmigiana.

According to the research, one out of two Italians would certainly like to eat better. 72% of Italians would like to do more physical activity, especially those between 45 and 50 years old. 64% want to improve their physical appearance, a percentage that reaches 88% in young people between 18 and 24 years. Again this same age group (91%) would follow a diet to achieve greater self-esteem. Less than half of Italians would like to improve their diet instead (49%), always with the exception of more young people who, for 76%, say they are not satisfied with their food plan.

For over 1 out of 4 Italians (28%) diet can become an excellent travel companion, especially for the very young (37%). For 33% it is something they don’t give too much importance to. Only for 7% is it a reason for nightmare and obsession.

One in five Italians (19%) follows a diet more or less continuously. Of these, 41% obviously do it to lose weight, a percentage that rises to 50% in women. The motivation of “eating healthy” convinces 34% of the interviewees.

It is common opinion how essential it is to make use of the professionalism of an expert when it comes to diet: 39% choose the diet prescribed by a nutritionist, while only 19% decide for “do it yourself”.​

Every Italian associates a sense of satisfaction and happiness with food, with the flavour, with the aroma of a good dish that cannot be satisfied with anything else. In fact, a good meal satisfies 57% and, for 28%, it is a reason for real happiness.