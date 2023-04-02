Home Health Fuel, diesel down. But petrol is still going up in price
After a period in which there was a drop in fuel prices, there is a first alarm bell. In particular, consumers are concerned about the cost of unleaded petrol, the average price of which at the pump continues to rise as the days go by. On the other hand, the cost of diesel is down: for a long time, diesel cost more than petrol, now the trend is back to that of the past. In general, reports beraking latest news, the international prices of refined products are still declining.

Looking specifically, these are the average prices charged communicated by the operators to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 am yesterday morning on around 18,000 installations: self-service petrol at 1.860 euro/litre (+2 thousandths , companies 1,863, white pumps 1,855), diesel at 1,776 euro/litre (-1, companies 1,779, white pumps 1,769). Petrol served at 1.997 euros/litre (+2, companies 2.037, white pumps 1.916), diesel at 1.915 euros/litre (-2, companies 1.959, white pumps 1.830). LPG served at 0.793 euro/litre (-1, companies 0.800, white pumps 0.785), methane served at 1.718 euro/kg (-3, companies 1.712, white pumps 1.722), LNG 1.632 euro/kg (+4, companies 1.651 euro /kg, white pumps 1.618 euro/kg). These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.929 euro/litre (served 2.192), self-service diesel 1.859 euro/litre (served 2.131), LPG 0.888 euro/litre, methane 1.787 euro/kg, LNG 1.579 euro/kg. The 2 euro threshold for petrol is around the corner.

