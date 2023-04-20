Fujifilm Europe launches new virtual measurement solution to address the challenges of…

FUJIFILM Europe

A new survey of 300 endoscopists found that nearly 70 percent of endoscopists believe that measuring polyps correctly is critical to an accurate diagnosis.

This survey found that the majority of endoscopists are currently struggling to measure polyps correctly, with nearly three quarters of respondents saying there needs to be a more precise tool to measure polyps.

To support endoscopists, Fujifilm Europe has launched SCALE EYE, a virtual measurement solution that helps endoscopists estimate the size of lesions in the colon. Integrated into Fujifilm’s ELUXEO Ultra platform, SCALE EYE enables endoscopists to more accurately measure polyps, helping physicians determine the treatment required with the simple press of a switch.

Although 90 percent of endoscopists agree on the importance of polyp measurement, the majority use visual estimation, open biopsy forceps, or endoscopic rulers instead of innovative solutions.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer in Europe, accounting for 12.7 percent of all new cancer diagnoses in 2020.[1] Early detection and diagnosis of cancer and precancerous lesions has been shown to improve patient outcomes.[2]

Prof Cesare Hassan, Associate Professor of Gastroenterology, Humanitas University, Italy said: “SCALE EYE is a breakthrough technology from Fujifilm. It is not an evolution, but a revolution. This fundamentally changes the diagnostics, because previously we could not measure the lesion in the colon so precisely. This is also of great clinical interest as the size of the polyp will provide an indication of whether the patient may need to be monitored after the polypectomy.”

According to the survey, 88 percent of endoscopists believe polyp characterization, also enabled by Fujifilm’s CAD-EYE technology, is critical to accurate diagnosis.

Saskia Papa, Senior Product Manager at Fujifilm Europe GmbH, stated:

“Our new research results clearly show that SCALE EYE represents another technological advance in the fight against colorectal cancer. These study results reflect what we have been hearing across all of our markets about the potentially transformative role of this visual measurement solution in detecting and accurately characterizing lesions. With SCALE EYE, we have a real opportunity to help physicians improve the quality of colonoscopy, from screening to treatment, and ultimately improve patients’ lives. We look forward to introducing this technology to attendees at ESGE Days 2023 in Dublin.”

About SCALE EYE

Thats how it works:

The SCALE-EYE system includes the newly developed EC-760S-A/M,L endoscope equipped with a class 1 laser. The laser point is visible on the endoscopic image. The position of the laser point changes depending on the distance between the endoscope tip and the object. Depending on the position of the laser point, the size of the measurement interval is automatically adjusted.

user interface

The scale size ranges from 5mm to 10mm to 20mm, and the function activation and deactivation can be easily operated with the endoscope switch. The virtual scale is displayed in real time on the same endoscopic monitor and does not require a separate monitor. The software for SCALE EYE (EW10-VM01) can be installed in the expansion unit EX-1, which is also used for CAD EYE[3] Detection and Characterization can be used.

Information about ELUXEO Ultra

Fujifilm’s Eluxeo Ultra system is one of the first endoscopy platforms to detect and characterize lesions in real time. It extends Fujifilm’s existing ELUXEO system with a comprehensive one by integrating SCALE EYE, a real-time virtual measurement function designed to help endoscopists assess the size of lesions in the colon, and ColoAssist PRO, our real-time endoscope visualization system Provide package for endoscopists. These are the latest additions to the ELUXEO Ultra line of endoscopy technologies, following the launch of CAD EYE, a colon polyp detection and characterization feature that leverages AI technology. The ELUXEO Ultra platform will accommodate a range of future tools and technologies as they evolve, ensuring Fujifilm’s best endoscopy system for today’s patients will remain so tomorrow.

[1] Colorectal cancer burden in EU-27, European Commission. 2021. https://ecis.jrc.ec.europa.eu/pdf/Colorectal_cancer_factsheet-Mar_2021.pdf

[2] World Cancer Day 2019: Emphasis on Early Detection. 2019. https://ascopost.com/News/59711

[3] CAD EYE is a trademark of Fujifilm with features to support computer-aided diagnosis (CAD) in endoscopy. The feature was developed using deep learning, a form of artificial intelligence technology, and once installed does not automatically change system performance or accuracy. CAD EYE can be used by installing “Endoscopy Support Program EW10-EC02” on the EX-1 expansion unit.

