Fujifilm X-H2S's strongest APSC camera arrives in Hong Kong with 40fps high-speed continuous shooting + 6.2K recording

Fujifilm X-H2S's strongest APSC camera arrives in Hong Kong with 40fps high-speed continuous shooting + 6.2K recording

Four years later, the Fujifilm X-H1 successor, the X-H2S, has officially appeared. The new machine uses the new fifth-generation 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HS CMOS. The X-H2S CMOS has four times faster reading speed than existing models, and can achieve high-speed continuous shooting of up to 40 frames per second without black screen, while achieving phase autofocus. The new CMOS and processor also provide a larger cache memory, allowing for continuous shooting of more than 1,000 photos when using the electronic shutter.

The X-H1 is the main camera model, and the X-H2S also provides excellent recording specifications. When using the internal storage, the new camera can shoot up to 6.2K 30fps 4:2:2 10bit video, and 4K 120fps slow-motion video, and also supports Apple ProRes recording format. X-H2S also added F-Log2, which supports 14+ stops of dynamic range and provides more post-production space than F-Log. In addition, the new phone is also equipped with a 5-axis body shock resistance, which can provide up to 7 shock resistance, and can also provide a certain stable picture when handheld.

Fujifilm X-H2S

  • Sensor: 26.1 million pixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HS sensor
  • Shutter speed: 1/32000 – 3,600s, supports B shutter
  • ISO：160 – 12,800
  • Continuous shooting: 40fps (electronic shutter), 15fps (mechanical shutter)
  • Video specifications: 6.2K 30fps, 4K 120fps
  • Focus: 425-point hybrid focus, subject detection AF
  • Screen: 3.2-inch touch 1.62 million pixels
  • Storage: SD / SDHC / SDXC (UHS-I, UHS-II compatible), CFexpress (Type B)
  • Weight: 660g (including battery)
  • Price: $19,990 (net body)
Fujifilm X-H2S can be equipped with an official cooling fan to improve the stability of long-term video recording.

