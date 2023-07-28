Home » “Full efforts against serious threat to public health”
Health

“Full efforts against serious threat to public health”

by admin
“Full efforts against serious threat to public health”

Printable version

Press release no. 40
Release date July 28, 2023

Hepatitis, Schillaci: “Maximum commitment against serious threat to public health

“Today’s World Hepatitis Day is an invaluable opportunity to raise awareness and awareness of a serious public health threat. All possible actions must be taken to combat this disease and protect the health of the liver, which is essential for life.

Prevention, early diagnosis and improvement of effective therapies, also thanks to research, are the strategic axes on which to act and we are doing so in particular through the free national screening for HCV infection, the interventions envisaged by the 2020-2025 National Prevention Plan and the updating of the National Plan for the Prevention of Viral Hepatitis B and C (PNEV), in light of the new therapeutic opportunities and in order to align it with the more ambitious objectives of eliminating hepatitis. A goal to which we devote the maximum effort”.

This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares.

See also  Madonna in intensive care for bacterial infection

You may also like

Lymphoma, safer Car-T therapy thanks to brain PET

Decline in Covid-19 Cases Globally, with Some Regional...

Live F1, free practice in Belgium: wet track...

Climate change, how will we adapt to extreme...

The Power of Morning Routines: How Simple Activities...

Reconnect with the world, summer as an antidote...

Breaking the Taboo: Exploring Menopause and Andropause

Faster and more effective first aid with Artificial...

Klinicom Srl / Ministry of Health

10 Essential Medications for a Safe and Prepared...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy