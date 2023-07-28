“Full efforts against serious threat to public health”

Printable version

Press release no. 40

Release date July 28, 2023

Hepatitis, Schillaci: “Maximum commitment against serious threat to public health“

“Today’s World Hepatitis Day is an invaluable opportunity to raise awareness and awareness of a serious public health threat. All possible actions must be taken to combat this disease and protect the health of the liver, which is essential for life.

Prevention, early diagnosis and improvement of effective therapies, also thanks to research, are the strategic axes on which to act and we are doing so in particular through the free national screening for HCV infection, the interventions envisaged by the 2020-2025 National Prevention Plan and the updating of the National Plan for the Prevention of Viral Hepatitis B and C (PNEV), in light of the new therapeutic opportunities and in order to align it with the more ambitious objectives of eliminating hepatitis. A goal to which we devote the maximum effort”.

This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares.

