Beware of the price of these Amazfit! In addition to the much appreciated

GTR3 Pro, the economic is also on offer T-Rex but also the GTR 2which drops in price thanks to the coupon da 30.

-24% Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS for Running, Storage for Music, Distance, Pace, Cardio, VO2max, Free Plans for 5K, 10K and a Half, Recovery Times, Smartwatch (Black) 299.99 189,00 Buy now -22% Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS for Running, Storage for Music, Distance, Pace, Cardio, VO2max, Free Plans for 5K, 10K and a Half, Recovery Times, Smartwatch (Aqua) 244.98 189,00 Buy now

Super prices also for several Garmin models, now we see them all, starting with Forerunner 245 Music a 189!

-28% Garmin Venu 2, 1.3″ AMOLED Smartwatch, 45mm Case, 11 Days Autonomy, Garmin Pay, Music, +25 Sports, GPS, Cardio, SpO2 (Slate & Black) 399.99 289.90 Buy now -28% Garmin Venu 2, 1.3″ AMOLED Smartwatch, 45mm Case, 11 Days Autonomy, Garmin Pay, Music, +25 Sports, GPS, Cardio, SpO2 (Silver & Granite Blue) 399.99 289.90 Buy now

Great prices also for the models Come 2 nd Come.

Here are the offers on the model Instinct Solar.

Here are also the Vivoactive 4.

Swim 2 e computer per bici Edge 130 Plus.

Several useful accessories.





Here the best of the Amazon Spring offers