Beware of the price of these Amazfit! In addition to the much appreciated
GTR3 Pro, the economic is also on offer T-Rex but also the GTR 2which drops in price thanks to the coupon da 30.
-24%
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS for Running, Storage for Music, Distance, Pace, Cardio, VO2max, Free Plans for 5K, 10K and a Half, Recovery Times, Smartwatch (Black)
299.99
189,00 Buy now
-22%
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS for Running, Storage for Music, Distance, Pace, Cardio, VO2max, Free Plans for 5K, 10K and a Half, Recovery Times, Smartwatch (Aqua)
244.98
189,00 Buy now
Super prices also for several Garmin models, now we see them all, starting with Forerunner 245 Music a 189!
-28%
Garmin Venu 2, 1.3″ AMOLED Smartwatch, 45mm Case, 11 Days Autonomy, Garmin Pay, Music, +25 Sports, GPS, Cardio, SpO2 (Slate & Black)
399.99
289.90 Buy now
-28%
Garmin Venu 2, 1.3″ AMOLED Smartwatch, 45mm Case, 11 Days Autonomy, Garmin Pay, Music, +25 Sports, GPS, Cardio, SpO2 (Silver & Granite Blue)
399.99
289.90 Buy now
Great prices also for the models Come 2 nd Come.
Here are the offers on the model Instinct Solar.
Here are also the Vivoactive 4.
Swim 2 e computer per bici Edge 130 Plus.
Several useful accessories.
Here the best of the Amazon Spring offers