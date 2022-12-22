“We are in the midst of an epidemic, the respiratory syncytial virus is having the same trend as the flu virus and is leading to a very high number of infections and hospitalizations even in neonatal intensive care because it can cause bronchiolitis and lead to respiratory failure and also require hospitalization in neonatal and pediatric intensive care”. This was explained by Luigi Orfeo, president of the Italian Society of Neonatology in reference to the concern that the spread of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is causing in children especially under the age of six months.

Even in the pediatric emergency rooms of Milan there is a full house. At the Buzzi hospital, for example, young patients have to wait (on average) several hours before they can be examined. “We must be very careful that children are not in contact with people who have respiratory infections”, warns Orfeo, who is also a member of the scientific committee of ASM, has been promoting prevention and supporting scientific research for 40 years to improve health in pregnancy and the treatment of neonatal pathologies.

The advice of the neonatologist against syncytial viruses

“When you enter a house where there is a small child, you must wash your hands thoroughly, avoid kissing him, avoid smoking in the house. Recognizing the symptoms may not be easy because these diseases can simulate a common cold, but if appear a dry and irritable, insistent cough, if there is difficulty in breathing, with an increase in the frequency and also in the noisiness of breathing and if the child refuses to eat, these are all signs that the disease is progressing, that the severity increases and therefore it is necessary to immediately take him to the pediatrician to evaluate hospitalization”, concludes Orfeo.

