According to the joint legal opinion of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG), the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (BMAS) and the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth (BMFSFJ), pregnant and breastfeeding women should be protected during a complete ban on employment and in the protection periods receive the full maternity benefits even with short-time work in the company.

For the benefits during a complete ban on employment outside the protection periods, this would mean:

Maternity pay is paid in full.

The payment is made by the employer. In principle, this person can use the U2 procedure in accordance with § 1 Para. 2 No. 2 and 3 AAG to obtain reimbursement of the continued wages and the corresponding employer’s share of the social security contributions from the health insurance company.

For the benefits in the protection periods, this would mean:

If the other requirements are met, maternity benefit and employer allowance are paid in full.

The health insurance companies or the Federal Social Security Office are responsible for granting maternity benefit; the employer for the payment of the employer subsidy. The employer can use the U2 procedure in accordance with § 1 Para. 2 No. 1 AAG to obtain reimbursement of the subsidy from the health insurance company.

In practice, however, this is still inconsistent. We recommend prior consultation about the maternity benefits in the employment ban and in the protection periods with the paying bodies (usually the employer and health insurance company or the Federal Social Security Office). The common legal opinion can be used as a guide for a possible course of action.