FULL MENU Revealed for Disney’s Latest Restaurant – Great Maple!

Have you heard the news?!

Great Maple Restaurant

Great Maple, the newest restaurant coming to Disneyland Resort, just announced its opening date! The new spot at Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel (which is currently in the middle of its transformation) is set to open on November 15th and we just got a look at the full menu. Let’s take a look!

Disney has posted the full menu for Great Maple on its website. We’ve already seen a sneak peek at some of the menu items, but now we get a glimpse at everything the restaurant will have to offer.

©Disney

The menu starts with Shares. This includes items like Parmesan Truffle Fries, Mac & Cheese, and Charred Cauliflower Hummus.

©Disney

There are five salad options on the menu.

©Disney

Fair warning — the brunch menu may make you drool! They’ve got everything a good brunch menu should have from Buttermilk Pancakes to Fried Chicken and Doughnuts to cajun shrimp Biscuit Benedict.

©Disney

Regular menu entrees include steak, pasta, salmon, and more.

©Disney

There is also a selection of sandwiches and burgers.

©Disney

To round out the meal, you can grab a dessert like the Famous Maple Bacon Doughnuts!

©Disney

The restaurant also has a list of cocktails…

©Disney

…free spirits, wine, and beer…

©Disney

…and hot drinks.

©Disney

Great Maple officially opens for walk-ups only on November 15th, 2023, and will start accepting reservations on November 21st. The prices are not on the menu yet, but we’ll be sure to update when pricing is released.

We’ll be trying out the brand new restaurant so stay tuned to AllEars for more!

Charcuterie Pizza and Beignets? Come Along With Us to Disney’s NEW Restaurant!

What are you looking forward to trying most? Let us know in the comments!

Post a Comment

Share this: Facebook

X

