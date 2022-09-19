“Full of metal”: the Ministry of Health has ordered the immediate withdrawal of a specific food product from all supermarkets. It must be returned immediately.

Il Ministry of Health has announced the withdrawal of a very good and tasty food product. The withdrawal was ordered by the Ministry as a precaution due to the possible presence of metal fragments. The Ministry publishes the withdrawal of food products every day on the institutional website as they could be dangerous if consumed or during the production cycle the food could have come into contact with substances that are toxic to the human body. The withdrawal of food products concerns only some production batches, which the Ministry of Health indicates in the references that are published on the institutional website.

Following the publication of the recall on the ministerial website, the so-called FBO (food business operators) they are obliged to inform their customers about the non-compliance of food products marketed and sold on supermarket shelves. Consequently, non-compliant food products must be withdrawn from the market in order to avoid harming the health of final consumers.

Customers must NOT consume the food product purchased and must bring it back to the point of sale to obtain a refund or exchange. In addition to recalls of non-compliant food products, revocations of subsequent recalls are posted online.

Ministry of Health: the recall of a food product has been ordered

The Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of a food product: it is the goat log from President food brandmarketed by biG Srl The production of the food product in question is the responsibility of Riblaire Cheese Company.

The 200-gram goat logs were withdrawn, the expiry date shown on the package is 12 October 2022 and the production batch is as follows: 232CB05320. Furthermore, the withdrawal of the production batch was ordered from the two-hundred-gram pack 227AD05320whose expiration date is October 6, 2022. The Ministry of Health has ordered the food withdrawal of the one kilogram goat log, whose expiration date is October 25 and the production batches are: 238ACN360 e 238ACN72.

Goat logs collected from supermarket shelves

The Ministry has ordered the food withdrawal of the President brand goat logs due to the probable presence of metal fragments that may have come into contact with the cheese during the processing cycle.

What to do if you bought goat logs?

In the event that you have purchased the goat logs from the lots mentioned above, it is good DO NOT consume them and return them to the point of sale for a refund or product exchange.