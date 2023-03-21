There will be 23 extraordinary crews that will climb aboard Nave ITALIA, the sailing ship from the Tender To Nave Italia Foundation a non-profit organization established in 2007 by the Navy and the Italian Yacht Club.

Nave Italia, the largest brig in the world (61 meters long and 1300 square meters of sail area) will sail on April 4 from the port of La Spezia to touch, throughout the spring and summer period, the Italian ports of Genoa, Savona, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Olbia and Cagliari.

On board, in the company of the Navy crew and the scientific staff of the Foundation, 23 associations will rise and third sector non-profit organizations from all of Italy and one from South Africato experience how the Nave Italia method positively affects the well-being of those experiencing hardship or disability.

Among the numerous projects, we note: in May, “Il viaggio di Esprimo” promoted by the University of Verona – Department of Neuroscience, Biomedicine and Movement, aimed at patients suffering from multiple sclerosis between the ages of 18 and 45; in June “It’s time to set sail 2”, promoted by AGOP – Pediatric Oncology Parents Associationwhich is aimed at patients between 12 and 18 years old suffering from onco-haematological pathologies followed by the pediatric oncology and childhood neurosurgery department of the Gemelli in Rome and the Proton Therapy Center in Trento.

Between June and July it will be the turn of “Academy to Italy!”, a project promoted by the Royal Cape Yacht Club Sailing Academy of Cape Town, with the aim of bring South African students closer to the world of sailing aged between 15 and 23, coming from poor and marginalized communities due to the historic consequences of the country’s apartheid.

And again in July, thanks to “Diabetes at sea: how technology can help”, a program proposed by Zero Diabetes associations e Janasdia with the participation of Luna Rossa teama group of insulin dependent type 1 diabetics, supported by a specialist team, he will have to face the challenge of reconciling the times imposed by the illness with those of life on board.

In the first week of August it will be the turn of the patients followed by the Oncohematology department of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome. “Swelling against cancer”this is the name of the project, is an integral part of the treatment process and has the main objective of letting young people aged between 12 and 19 experience new skills and behaviors within an adventurous setting such as that of the Brigantino .