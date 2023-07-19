Full sport (therapy) to fight the disease

The scientific evidence of the benefits of sport for patients, numerous and robust for adult patients, is lacking in the case of children and adolescents. And yet, being able to spend some time together outside one’s bedrooms (VITA of July is dedicated to the social aspect of sport, which can be downloaded here) and not be denied the possibility of carrying out motor activities, exercise and sport, which are fundamental in the developmental agehelps to improve the quality of life of young patients and reduce as much as possible any negative sequelae of cancer and its treatments.

The concrete possibility that, as is the case for adults, even in the youngest, sport helps to tolerate oncological therapies and has an effect on the prognosis is the subject of research: “We have seen that precision exercise and sport are safe, even for the most fragile,” he explains Francesca Lanfranconi, sports doctor and researcher in human physiology at the Maria Letizia Verga Center for the treatment of childhood leukemia and lymphomas in Monza. “Now, our goal is to verify whether precision training, adapted to the individual child, in addition to being safe and counteracting forced immobility, is also helpful”. Taking a look at the project’s instagram account, it would seem so: @centromlv_sporttherapy

FORTEe is an ambitious project, which also aims to draft the first guidelines for carrying out exercise and sport as therapy in pediatric hospitals — Francesca Lanfranconi, sports doctor and researcher in human physiology

Active for seven years now, the sport therapy project is for children, adolescents and young adults from 1.5 to 21 years old, is conducted by two sports doctors, six motor scientists and a neuropsychomotor specialist, in constant consultation with the pediatricians of the Center and also in collaboration with the institute’s physiatrists as needed: «It all started with a pilot project, set up by a young motor science thesis student, Tommaso Moriggi, who many years earlier had been a small bone marrow transplant patient of the Center. The project, for children and young people being treated for blood cancer or after a bone marrow transplant, should have ended after four months. Instead, it continues to this day.” The team, thanks to its experience, is responsible for the clinical trial part of an international and multicentre research project funded by the European Union (Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, grant agreement 945153), STRONGe (Get Strong to Fight Childhood Cancer. An exercise intervention for children and adolescents on cancer treatment). The other centers involved are, in Italy, the National Cancer Institute of Milan, whose head is Filippo Spreafico, then Copenhagen, Heidelberg, Ljubljana, Lyon, Madrid and the J. Gutemberg medical university in Mainz which coordinates the project . «An ambitious project, which aims to fill a knowledge gap and to draft the first guidelines for the functional assessment and performance of exercise and sport as therapy in pediatric hospitals in Europe and in the world» explains Lanfranconi, who has just returned from Paris where she presented FORTEe at the 28th annual congress of the European College of Sport Science.

“Athletes,” as they’re called, undergo assessments of characteristics of aerobic capacity, strength, balance, and flexibility. They then carry out some customized activities, established by a multidisciplinary team consisting of a pediatrician, sports doctor, exercise scientist and osteopath. «The training concerns strength, aerobic capacity, flexibility and also the technical movement» explains Lanfranconi «The proposed adapted activities include sport climbing, soccer, balance bike, dance and animal flow, a discipline inspired by the movement of animals for which we have the support of its founder Mike Fitch». We start in the morning with outdoor sessions in the gym and in the garden on the terrace, divided into small groups by age group, and continue in the afternoon with indoor sessions in the rooms in the hematology department and in the transplant centre. At the end of the eleven weeks of “sports treatment” the athletes are re-evaluated. “In these five years, it has emerged that three months of training maintain or improve the efficiency of the respiratory, cardiovascular and musculoskeletal systems,” says the manager. This is very important because there are indications that a better efficiency of these systems can support the immune system in the fight against cancer, always in synergy with oncological drugs and treatments. In addition to the aforementioned evaluation protocols, questionnaires on quality of life and blood tests on biomarkers were included in the FORTEe project.

“The results obtained so far have prevailed over the natural hesitation of family members, who initially consider sport dangerous and not a priority, and of specialists, who now call us as soon as a patient arrives, even if they are particularly fragile”. Since 2017, around 18,000 training sessions have been carried out in Monza and more than 600 athletes have been able to train, a third of whom are extremely fragile, like the athletes who are taken care of from the first day after a bone marrow transplant. The team is available to help continue with the program even those who live far away and are not yet ready to reintegrate into the sports communities of their area. Lanfranconi says that the training of the operators lasts a year and the ambition is to arrive at an Italy in which every pediatric oncology has its own sport therapy.

The results obtained so far have prevailed over the natural hesitation of family members and specialists – Francesca Lanfranconi, sports doctor and researcher in human physiology

Not at least, “that of physical activity is the only moment in which boys and girls, adolescents can confront each other, on hair loss and other experiences they will encounter, normalizing them» underlines the researcher, who also admits a certain difficulty in motivating older children in particular. But it must be done because a third of them will face long-term consequences due to the disease and treatments; therefore, everything must be done to promote its recovery, trying to prevent the appearance of chronic pathologies linked to a sedentary lifestyle. Finally, to complicate things there is the all-Italian cultural reluctance towards outdoor physical activityadmits Lanfranconi, who made inspections in all 16 centers involved in the FORTEe project: in Italy it always seems to be too hot, too cold or too humid to go out but things are very slowly changing. Also thanks to the research.

