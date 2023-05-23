Printable version

Press release no. 30

Release date 22 May 2023

WHO Assembly, Schillaci: “Full support to the Ukrainian people, committed to supporting the health system” The Minister at the meeting organized by Poland with the Ukrainian Minister of Health

“I wish to renew my full closeness and support to the Ukrainian people. We are fully aware of how the Ukrainian health system needs 360-degree support to meet the need for assistance, treatment, access to medicines”.

This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, during the meeting promoted by the Polish Permanent Representation to the United Nations in Geneva, on the occasion of the World Health Assembly, and dedicated to the health emergency in Ukraine. The event was also attended by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

“Italy immediately took action to help Ukraine – Schillaci said, thanking Minister Liashko for his presence – we are implementing both long-term interventions, to support the reorganization of the Ukrainian health system, and to address the situation current emergency by giving support to the Superhumans Center through a partnership, coordinated by the Ministry of Health, which sees the involvement of centers of excellence of the national health service in the field of prosthetics and the collaboration of the Red Cross.

Ukraine needs us and we need to act quickly and concretely. We are doing it jointly with the European Union and in cooperation with the Farnesina, also following what emerged from the Conference on reconstruction organized in Rome at the end of April”.