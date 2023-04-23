2′ of reading

Senigallia 23/04/2023 – Finally now the contraceptive pill becomes free in Italy for all women. The green light from AIFA, the Italian Medicines Agency, becomes reality.

Excellent news that invites us to reflect on what it means to be or not to be mothers, underlining the importance of being able to make this decision freely. The social value of motherhood must be recognized by guaranteeing easy access to public nurseries, support from an economic and work point of view, as well as psychological and social. The contraceptive pill and law 194 on the voluntary termination of pregnancy allow women to become mothers when they wish. Politics unfortunately should have done more, and even the Democratic Party has for years abandoned the battles of many women who fought for today’s women’s rights in the 1970s. Regions such as Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio had long guaranteed the free contraceptive pill to the under 25s.

In the Marche, either out of indifference or out of political choice, only in 2018 was a motion approved and voted by the majority presented by the regional councilor Volpini which provided for all free contraception, but the then council did not follow up on this decision. We certainly can’t expect anything from the current Acquaroli government. The message that the women of the Democratic Party of Senigallia want to give today is to fully implement law 194 in our region; guaranteeing a percentage of non-objecting doctors in health facilities, pursuing the application of the new guidelines on the Ru486, free and easy access to consultants. Strongly reconfirm the role of consultants as places appointed to provide all women, from the youngest to those of foreign origin, who are mostly left to themselves, a multidisciplinary assistance service. Motherhood cannot be left on the shoulders of women alone.

As a Civil and Social Rights Working Group of the Democratic Party, we would like to add that we are also addressing the issue of the bio will, for which a law was approved in 2017, still unknown to many, dedicating ourselves to its dissemination and awareness so that citizens can be informed of the procedures for depositing a living will