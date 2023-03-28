Home Health Fulminant myocarditis as a complication of influenza, 6-year-old girl dies
Health

Fulminant myocarditis as a complication of influenza, 6-year-old girl dies

by admin
Fulminant myocarditis as a complication of influenza, 6-year-old girl dies

Died at the age of six from complications of an influenza virus, which proved fatal. It is the terrible fate of a little girl in Piacenza. The little one, Maria Isabela Lisaru,…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

Died at the age of six from complications of an influenza virus, which proved fatal. It is the terrible fate of a little girl in Piacenza. The small one, Maria Isabela Lisaruborn in Piacenza and daughter of a family of Romanian origin, passed away in the night between Friday and Saturday due to fulminant myocarditis, a complication that occurred after contracting type B flu.

Illness in the classroom in front of his classmates, a child who died at the age of 8 during a game-study activity

See also  "Marvel's Avengers" roadmap update postpones the patrol mode and brings the "hardest so far" content-Marvel's Avengers-Gamereactor

Baby dies of myocarditis

The little girl was taken to the pediatric emergency room on Friday afternoon. She had been experiencing flu symptoms for days which got worse from Thursday morning after a partial improvement. Given the condition of the child, the transfer to the Niguarda hospital in Milan was arranged, but every attempt was in vain. The girl – as the Truth tells – should have performed yesterday with her school choir. The dismay and pain of the entire Piacenza community was expressed by the mayor Katia Tarasconi: «As mayor and above all as a mother, I embrace mum and dad with all the love I have».

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Passive smoking and exposure to mobile phones (or...

Corona News: Last Corona entry rules expire at...

Ukraine-Russia war, March 28 live news | Moscow...

Preventing sexualized violence in care facilities

What are «snack exercise», snacks for physical activity...

The carol singers visiting the Ministry of Health

Dead Space Remake at a discount for the...

crazy performance of the blue that is stronger...

Dietary supplementation could reduce consequences of complex ovarian...

Assault on the flow decree for foreigners: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy