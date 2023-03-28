Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Died at the age of six from complications of an influenza virus, which proved fatal. It is the terrible fate of a little girl in Piacenza. The small one, Maria Isabela Lisaruborn in Piacenza and daughter of a family of Romanian origin, passed away in the night between Friday and Saturday due to fulminant myocarditis, a complication that occurred after contracting type B flu.

Baby dies of myocarditis

The little girl was taken to the pediatric emergency room on Friday afternoon. She had been experiencing flu symptoms for days which got worse from Thursday morning after a partial improvement. Given the condition of the child, the transfer to the Niguarda hospital in Milan was arranged, but every attempt was in vain. The girl – as the Truth tells – should have performed yesterday with her school choir. The dismay and pain of the entire Piacenza community was expressed by the mayor Katia Tarasconi: «As mayor and above all as a mother, I embrace mum and dad with all the love I have».

