Work to broaden the spectrum of specializations. This is one of the guidelines with which theAsl Cn2 aims to do Verdun a hospital that is always in line with the expectations that accompanied its creation. An understanding that can be grasped in the attempt to widen as much as possible the spectrum of responses that can be offered to patients suffering from various types of pathologies, as is happening, for example, with the structure of Oncology led by the doctor Cynthia Ortega.

Arrived in 2016 to lead the department of“San Lazzaro” hospital in Alba after specializing with Professor Dogliotti a Orbassanohaving worked at the San Giovanni Ancient See of Turin and for sixteen yearsIrccs of Candiolosince its opening, the Turin oncologist has led the team of eight colleagues who, together with her and all the specialists of other disciplines dealing with oncology, follow the treatments and follow-ups of the approximately 3,000 people who turn to theHospital “Michele and Pietro Ferrero”.

Important numbers. Are your patients that many?

“For a third we are talking about new diagnoses, every year they fluctuate between 900 and 1,000. Added to these patients are those who have started follow-up after surgery or therapeutic procedures which, in an ever increasing number of cases, lead, if not to complete recovery, to a chronicity of the disease that allows you to live with it. To give a figure in the oncology department alone, in January we carried out 150 follow-up visits of patients under treatment”.

Are new diagnoses decreasing or increasing?

“I would say that they are stable overall. Perhaps in some pathologies the incidental diagnosis has increased due to the detection of small tumor masses during routine examinations. Prevention is obviously fundamental and correct behavior regarding smoking, alcohol, nutrition and lifestyle in general help to avoid the risk of the disease appearing.The availability of increasingly sophisticated tests allows at the same time to discover the onset of a tumor in increasingly useful times to be able to intervene with early and effective treatments. early diagnosis it is essential to adhere to the various screening programs that our regional oncological network makes available: the search for occult blood for colorectal cancer, the programs for researching breast and neck cancer, looking to female pathologies”.

What answers do you aim to give to your patients?

“First of all, timeliness. The first visit is guaranteed within five days. Then we are lucky enough to have a team available which includes specialists for all the main types of tumor pathologies, so depending on the diagnosis, the person is taken care of by whoever can offer him the best answer in terms of diagnosis and therapeutic indication, whether we are talking about colorectal cancer, urological and gynecological tumors, breast, lung”.

And then there are the interdisciplinary teams.

“Exactly. A team works alongside the single specialist which, together with the oncologists, involves the various structures with which the Verduno hospital has gradually enriched its response capacity in this area over the years. already well equipped, and the existing specialties such as Urology and the Senology Center have thus been joined by new specialties such as oncological surgery, oncological gynecology, plastic and vascular surgery.And last but not least, we have a physiatry department and Rehabilitation which allows patients who have undergone major operations to recover almost completely from their function.This means that we are able to treat a whole series of tumors completely, while for the rare ones we obviously refer to the structures that represent the reference of the oncological network Moreover, we have the good fortune to operate in the context of a hospital equipped with cutting-edge technologies yes from a diagnostic and surgical point of view”.

What are the advantages in this sense?

“The combination of these factors makes it possible to create strategies and to draw on important therapeutic options, which have a decisive impact on the patient’s life expectancy and which in an ever-increasing number of cases allow us to ‘chronise’ the disease , to allow the sick person to live with it, when complete healing is not achieved”.

In which specialties do interdisciplinary working groups operate?

“They are active in thyroid, urological, gynecological, breast and all gastrointestinal pathologies. For specific pathologies such as brain tumors or those recognized as ‘rare’, we turn to the various reference centers indicated by the oncological network: now the Molinette , now Candiolo, now San Luigi. After that, even in these cases, the set treatments can in most cases also be done at our center, if the patient so wishes. The Verduno oncology obviously does not have hospital beds , which pertain to the various medical or surgical structures of the hospital, but it is equipped with 21 positions between armchairs and beds to administer therapies in day hospital and outpatient settings. It is a substantial number. Even for check-ups we try to favor the maximum doctor-patient relationship: in almost all cases it is always the same doctor who follows the same person”.

Who do you ask for access to innovative or experimental treatments?

It is understandable that in a difficult moment such as the diagnosis of cancer there is a tendency to seek the most innovative or experimental treatment, but we must know that in medicine “not everything is for everyone” and that the newest therapies may not always be indicated. Often even well-established treatments allow us to obtain good results. In these situations, trust in the doctor, in his staff and in the hospital structure is important. To give you an example, today there is often talk on television about immunotherapy and its effectiveness in many tumor pathologies. However, this does not mean that it can always be used even if the patient sometimes requests it thinking it is indicated. I believe that the therapeutic alliance between doctor and patient, obtained with clear and sincere communication, can overcome these doubts. Furthermore, various clinical studies with new drugs are starting to become available also in our oncology department and contacts with the main Italian research structures allow us to offer our patients innovative therapeutic opportunities. We doctors therefore have the task of correctly informing, rationalizing and trying to make the patient understand which is the best and most suitable treatment for his specific case”.

Has Covid had an effect on the number of diagnoses?

“The various waves corresponded to a slight decrease in our activities, which we have tried to keep unchanged, compatibly with the hospital situation, especially in the most acute moments. We are now discounting the effect of delayed diagnoses, yes, due both to the fact that a few months, in the dramatic moments of Covid, prevention programs came to a halt, albeit brief, both because, for more or less long periods, part of the population preferred to avoid access to hospitals, unless strictly necessary, thus also penalizing prevention. Unfortunately, problems of this type have occurred throughout the country. As far as we are concerned, we have recovered the ground lost quite quickly, especially in 2020”.

[Gli infermieri al lavoro nel reparto del “Michele e Pietro Ferrero”]